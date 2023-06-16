Overwatch 2 devs tease Pharah-Mercy fans with new Tracer voice line

The Overwatch 2 devs have teased fans of Pharah and Mercy, jointly known as ‘Pharmercy’, with Tracer’s new voice lines when her Season 5 Mythic skin is equipped.

With Overwatch’s Season 5 now underway, players are deep into discovering the plethora of new voice lines, references, and easter eggs that typically accompanies a new update.

And since the season’s theme of fantasy and roleplay dictates much of the new content, many new voice lines make references to each character’s roles in the fantasy game they’re playing.

However, one particular new voice line seems to be a nod to the Pharmercy and Gency shippers by the devs.

Pointed out by a Twitter user, they highlighted that when equipping the newly released Adventurer Tracer skin and killing a Mercy, there’s a new voice line from the hero. “Was your knight on holiday?” she says.

In addition, using the same Tracer skin when killing a Pharah, Tracer says, “Sorry, I’m the knight in this realm.” And this has convinced many Pharmercy “shippers” that the devs are teasing toward a possible Pharah and Mercy relationship.

However, many players also point out that Genji, who is involved with Mercy in their own long-running fan “ship”, is dressed up as a knight in his new Season 5 skin. Which could mean the devs are teasing a Genji and Mercy relationship as well.

It is doubtful if Pharmercy would truly become a thing in the canon lore of Overwatch, as many players point out that the age difference between the two characters might be inappropriate.

However, this is of course all in good fun from the devs, as they have for very long been very in tune with what “ships” are being speculated by their fans. Take Season 3’s Loverwatch for example, which allows players to date either Genji or Mercy.