Overwatch 2 devs explain why they’re not rushing to add weapon inspect feature

Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss has confirmed on a recent Overwatch dev stream that the game will not be receiving weapon inspect animations anytime soon.

Overwatch 2 hosts some of the best cosmetics in gaming, with many ways for players to express themselves in any way they see fit. From skins and highlight intros, all the way to player banners and icons, Overwatch 2 provides fans with all their cosmetic needs.

Skins in Overwatch 2 not only change a hero’s outfit and model but also can include new weapon skins for the hero, appropriate to the skin. With all the skins and weapons that players equip while playing Overwatch, many have been asking for a weapon inspection animation, so they can fully view the weapon in all its glory.

Unfortunately, it appears that weapon inspection isn’t currently on the cards for Overwatch 2. Executive producer Jared Neuss stated on a dev stream earlier that however cool weapon inspections would be for heroes, he doesn’t believe it’ll be coming to the game any time soon.

Neuss talks about how while he loves the idea of weapon inspection animations, it just currently isn’t a priority for the game.

“I think we love weapon inspect animations. We think they look super cool. But would I put them in front of a lot of the stuff that is going to be better for more players? Uh, no.”

While the news is rather unfortunate for all those weapon model lovers, Neuss has stated that it’s still very possible for weapon inspection animations to come to Overwatch in the future, it just won’t be in the near future.

“So we want to do them, I think we still will do them, it’s just not something that’s going to release in the next season or two.”

This means that whilst we won’t be seeing these long-awaited animations in either season 4 or season 5, there’s definitely a possibility the Overwatch team works on it for season 6 and beyond.