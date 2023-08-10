Overwatch 2 cinematics you need to watch before playing Invasion

Overwatch 2 cinematics are surprisingly relevant to the story of Overwatch 2: Invasion. However, before you jump in, here are the ones you should sit down again and watch.

Overwatch 2’s Invasion update is the biggest seasonal update for the game ever. There is a lot coming with the release of the sixth season of Overwatch 2, including the new hero Illari, a new game mode with two maps in Flashpoint as well as overhauled player progression.

However, undoubtedly the biggest draw this season is the launch of the three PvE story missions that cover the beginning of the Omnic uprising. These are easily the biggest steps for Overwatch 2’s story, finally progressing the tale that was set up seven years ago when Winston pressed the recall button.

However, it’s been a long ol’ time since any of that has dealt relevant. It’s alright if you’re feeling a little fuzzy on the details. Now that we’ve played Invasion thought, there is a lot relevant here. So, before diving in, what should you be watching to refresh?

Here’s a list, in order, of the relevant cinematics you should sit down and watch before heading into Overwatch 2: Invasion.

Overwatch 2 cinematics to watch before playing Invasion

Recall

Besides the reveal trailer, this is the Overwatch cinematic that started it all. Recall is an important cinematic as it both establishes Overwatch’s history and its future. This animated short begins with Winston reminiscing about the now-banned super group, unsure whether to try and get the gang back together to fight violence in the world.

That is until Talon, led by Reaper, infiltrates Overwatch’s Gibraltar HQ where Winston lives. The two tussle and it eventually leads to Winston being sure that Overwatch needs to be recalled. Considering this cinematic came out seven years ago, it’s actually only a little before the start of the Overwatch 2: Invasion, highlighting just how glacial this storytelling has been.

Alive

I won’t go too deep into why you should rewatch Alive, as it goes into spoiler territory, but it’s a very important part of the story Blizzard is telling. In it Tracer and Widowmaker face-off in London in one of the more brutal animated shorts released.

The sniper is focused on trying to assassinate the Shambali Monestary leader Mondatta, while Tracer tries to stop her. Suffice it to say, the tension between humans and Omnics is at the core of Overwatch 2: Invasion. This puts that to the forefront and has major ramifications going forward.

Reunion

Reunion isn’t enormously relevant to the main story that Invasion is telling, but it will give you some important context as to what Cassidy has been doing, and the return of Echo. Both have a role to play in the return of Overwatch and it’s worth reminding yourself how they come to return.

Honor and Glory

Honor and Glory is all about Reinhardt, who is very prominent in the Overwatch 2: Invasion story. This short showcases what makes him tick and chronicles how he joined Overwatch in the first place. It also contemplates just why he would answer the call again, despite being much older.

It also importantly chronicles the first Omnic Crisis. This is very important in establishing Reinhardt’s prejudice against Omnic’s, especially those built for war.

Zero Hour

Zero Hour is the most recent story beat on the timeline and it’s very important to Overwatch 2 and Invasion’s story. While it doesn’t go over the full motivations of Null Sector or why they’re attacking, it shows the beginning of the Invasion.

Most importantly though, it shows the reformation of Overwatch and leads straight into the beginning of Invasion.

Ramattra: Origin Story

While not one of the big animated shorts that move the story along, one of the most important videos you can watch is the Origin Story of Ramattra.

This is key to explaining the motivations of Ramattra and by proxy, Null Sector as a whole. Why Ramattra fights for his people is at the heart of why the robots are attacking, a key factor in Invasion’s story.

Calling

Obviously, Calling is very relevant to Invasion as it’s set mere moments before the Omnic invasion. This Overwatch cinematic details where Sojourn is, and why she might get dragged back into the Overwatch of old. It importantly also shows why she might have some resistance to that return and keep the life she has.

The short also hints towards the start of the Omnic rebellion with shades towards the massive attack the world is about to face.

Non-Overwatch cinematics content – Binary

It’s not all Overwatch 2 cinematics. While not necessary, we’d suggest reading the Overwatch 2 comic Binary. Blizzard released the comic in 2017 and it chronicles how Torbjorn and Bastion end up together, as well as exploring Torbjorn’s softening to the Omnics.

Like Reinhardt, Torbjorn has been scarred by the Omnic crisis and has a cautious attitude toward the robots. However, his relationship with Bastion is key to one of the levels, and you may be a little lost as to why the two are so chummy if you’ve only seen the animated shorts.