Overwatch 2 Catch Up with Mauga event: Dates, rewards and more
Overwatch 2’s newest limited-time event, Catch Up with Mauga, has arrived. So here is all you need to know about its dates, rewards, and more.
During Blizzcon 2023, Mauga’s long-awaited addition to Overwatch 2’s hero pool was locked in, and he was available for players to check out for a limited time after his announcement, making an immediate splash.
And now as we gear up for Season 8’s release, the devs have set live a new event priming players for Mauga’s incoming debut.
So here is all you need to know about the Catch Up with Mauga event in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 2 Catch Up with Mauga event: Dates
The Catch Up with Mauga event runs from November 21 to November 26. So if you’d like to get all the rewards you can from it, you have around a week to get grinding.
Overwatch 2 Catch Up with Mauga event: Rewards and Challenges
Throughout the event, Overwatch 2 players have several challenges they can complete to gain rewards from just playing the game. Here’s the full rundown on what they all are:
Like Old Times
Complete 8 games. Wins grants double progress
Rewards: 7500 Battle Pass XP
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
A Happy Reunion
Complete 16 games. Wins grant double progress
Rewards: 7500 Battle Pass XP
Making Plans
Complete 24 games. Wins grant double progress
Rewards: 7500 Battle Pass XP
Old Buddies
Complete 32 games. Wins grant double progress
Rewards: 15,000 Battle Pass XP and Old Buddies Spray
Overwatch 2 Catch Up with Mauga: Will Mauga be playable?
Unfortunately no, Mauga will not be playable during his first in-game event. Mauga, with his added buffs, will be available to play upon the release of Season 8 on December 5.