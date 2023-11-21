Overwatch 2 Catch Up with Mauga event: Dates, rewards and more

Overwatch 2’s newest limited-time event, Catch Up with Mauga, has arrived. So here is all you need to know about its dates, rewards, and more.

During Blizzcon 2023, Mauga’s long-awaited addition to Overwatch 2’s hero pool was locked in, and he was available for players to check out for a limited time after his announcement, making an immediate splash.

And now as we gear up for Season 8’s release, the devs have set live a new event priming players for Mauga’s incoming debut.

So here is all you need to know about the Catch Up with Mauga event in Overwatch 2.

The Catch Up with Mauga event runs from November 21 to November 26. So if you’d like to get all the rewards you can from it, you have around a week to get grinding.

Overwatch 2 Catch Up with Mauga event: Rewards and Challenges

Throughout the event, Overwatch 2 players have several challenges they can complete to gain rewards from just playing the game. Here’s the full rundown on what they all are:

Like Old Times

Complete 8 games. Wins grants double progress

Rewards: 7500 Battle Pass XP

A Happy Reunion

Complete 16 games. Wins grant double progress

Rewards: 7500 Battle Pass XP

Making Plans

Complete 24 games. Wins grant double progress

Rewards: 7500 Battle Pass XP

Old Buddies

Complete 32 games. Wins grant double progress

Rewards: 15,000 Battle Pass XP and Old Buddies Spray

Overwatch 2 Catch Up with Mauga: Will Mauga be playable?

Unfortunately no, Mauga will not be playable during his first in-game event. Mauga, with his added buffs, will be available to play upon the release of Season 8 on December 5.