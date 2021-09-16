Overwatch 2 Bastion & Sombra reworks set to reveal during OWL Grand Finals

An exciting Overwatch 2 announcement regarding the future of both Sombra and Bastion is set to come during the OWL Grand Finals, including reworks and some new looks.

Overwatch 2, potentially set to release in early 2022, will feature new looks and some major reworks for Overwatch’s fabled heroes.

The new game will also feature big changes in the number of players per team, moving down from six to five, as well as new maps and game modes for players to enjoy.

At this year’s Overwatch League Grand Finals, it looks like we’ll get a sneak peek at some of the changes coming for a couple of Overwatch heroes, Bastion and Sombra, as well as some other updates and an exhibition match on the OW2 client.

Advertisement

Bastion, Sombra, more updates coming to Overwatch 2

The Overwatch Twitter account posted a video today outlining just what fans can expect to see from Overwatch 2 at this year’s OWL Grand Finals.

This included teasers for reworks coming to Sombra and Bastion, a new look for Bastion, and a pro exhibition match taking place on Overwatch 2.

These are all set to take place during the pre-show and halftime of the OWL Grand Finals.

Woo woo woo whee woo whee! Group up with the Overwatch team on September 25 as we reveal new Overwatch 2 updates live during the @OverwatchLeague Grand Finals. 🛠️ Sombra and Bastion’s reworks

✨ Bastion’s New look

🆚 OW2 Exhibition Match pic.twitter.com/fDdohgGuNA — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 16, 2021

You can catch the OWL Grand Finals on September 25 at 5:00 PM PST on the Overwatch League YouTube channel. Don’t miss this chance to get the most updated look at where the Overwatch 2 developer team is at on the new game.