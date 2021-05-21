Bastion is finally getting a complete rework in Overwatch 2 - Dexerto

Overwatch 2’s big PvP developer update stream introduced a lot of major changes to the game including the new 5v5 format and multiple tank updates, but one element that flew under the radar is that Bastion is finally getting reworked.

Bastion has long been one of the most niche heroes in Overwatch. His lack of mobility may be offset by his overwhelming sentry mode damage, but there has never been a meta where the Omnic DPS shines brightest.

Primarily, we’ve seen him most used in the infamous pirate ship compositions where he sits in sentry form on the payload with a shield in his face to block incoming damage. Aside from that, he’s seen primarily as a throw pick with few players fully committing to maining him.

Throughout the years, many Overwatch players have called for Bastion to be reworked in a similar way to how Torbjorn, Symmetra, and Mercy have changed. Now, it seems like fans are finally getting their wish.

Deep into the May 20 Overwatch 2 stream, the devs announced that Bastion was being reworked and a blog post further detailed their plans.

After detailing some previously announced changes such as Mei’s Endothermic Blaster doing more damage but not freezing enemies and Winston’s new long-range alternate fire, they briefly touched on Bastion.

“Other heroes like Bastion are being reviewed and reworked from the ground up, which will result in major changes to how the hero plays,” they wrote. “This shift will result in rebalancing and adjustments across the board – We’ll aim to give you a sneak peek on how things are coming for some heroes later this year.”

With Overwatch switching to 5v5, it’s understandable why Bastion would need to be evaluated. Not having an extra tank to absorb damage could spell doom for the already all-in hero.

Plus, with how tanks have changed, with Reinhardt having two Firestrikes for instance, a sentry form Bastion would be a sitting duck.

Unfortunately, the developers didn’t further delve into what changes the Omnic hero will receive, but with more Overwatch 2 updates planned, we shouldn’t have too much longer to wait.