New Overwatch 2 gameplay reveals revamped Havana and Dorado maps

Blizzard has uploaded several new videos of their recent Overwatch 2 playtest with OWL pros in Hawaii, and it’s our first look at daytime Dorado, and nighttime Havana in the upcoming game.

By this point we know Overwatch 2 will be getting a number of new maps, New York, Rome, Toronto, and more. But, on Saturday, October 9 Overwatch uploaded new videos of Havana and Dorado in the sequel, and both maps seem to be getting a major makeover.

Dorado has been a classic and beloved Overwatch map since the game came out, and Havana has become fairly popular as well after releasing in May of 2019. In the sequel though, it seems devs have pulled the old switcheroo with them.

As you can see in the two videos embedded in this story, Havana is now played at night, while Dorado is (finally) shown in all its glory in the daylight. Starting with Havana, we actually didn’t get to see too much past the second stage during the playtest, as the first attacking team was only able to advance partway through the first section.

But, this little preview shows just how good the Cuban city looks under the stars. Buildings are lit up, streetlights bathe the path of the payload in their warm glow, and it honestly almost seems like a brand new map, despite just the lighting being different (that we can see now, at least.)

Moving on to fan-favorite Dorado, in contrast to Havana the Mexican map is now on full display in the daylight. For years players have been wondering what the map would look like in the light, especially after the release of the Castillo Deathmatch map, and now we finally get to see it in all of its glory.

Daytime Dorado looks amazing, the colors of the buildings pop so much more than on the classic night map, and the new lighting adds a whole other dimension to the stage. Just watching the preview feels like meeting an old friend for the very first time after an impressive glow up.

New hero abilities and maps are all well and good and are definitely the main draw of Overwatch 2, but revamping the old content is a real treat for veteran players. As the sequel’s release date hopefully draws closer and closer, we can’t wait to see what other changes Blizzard’s making to the maps we know and love already.