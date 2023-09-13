How to get a free Overwatch 2 Ana skin using Samsung Rewards

Overwatch 2 is full of a ton of skins, and while some are undoubtedly better than others, you’d be mad to pass on the opportunity to lock one down for free.

The skin in question is Cybermedic Ana, a skin from Overwatch 1 that was available as a reward during the 2021 anniversary event. Its addition to Overwatch 2 as a purchasable skin caused a bit of controversy as there wasn’t a way to get it using credits.

Now, however, the skin is available for free to UK players- provided you follow these steps through the Samsung Rewards system and get your account linked up properly. Here’s what you need to do.

How to get the Samsung Rewards Cybermedic Ana skin

Firstly, you’ll need to have an account and be logged into the Samsung Rewards website. Bear in mind, this deal might not be available for users who aren’t based in the UK.

Then go to the rewards tab, and pick up a code. You’ll need to copy this for redeeming the skin, so take a note of it.



Next, you’ll want to go to your BattleNet account settings, and go to the “account overview” tab. From here, hit the “redeem code” box and put in the code you picked up earlier from the Samsung site. Each code only works once, so there’s not much use in passing it around.

Blizzard Entertainment

Once that’s done, you should be able to see the skin in your account the next time you boot up the game. That’s all you need to do!

