Frustrating new Overwatch glitch is making D.Va worse than ever before

A bizarre Overwatch bug has rendered D.Va’s Defense Matrix far less effective than ever before. Here’s what you need to look out for in your next off-tank session.

D.Va’s Defense Matrix has always been considered one of the strongest abilities in Overwatch. While other heroes spend minutes building up their Ultimates, a single tap from D.Va’s ability could see it eaten up in an instant.

It can swing team fights in the blink of an eye as all projectile-based damage and abilities are nullified. While nerfs ensured players couldn’t just spam the defensive ability, D.Va has still remained one of the most-played Tanks in the game.

However, that could all soon change due to a devastating new bug impacting the hero. Her Defense Matrix isn’t quite working as intended and it could just cost you your next map. Here’s what you need to be cautious of.

In order for the ability to work, players need to point D.V’s MEKA in the right direction at the right time. This can even be an extremely fast flick to ‘catch’ a projectile. So long as her matrix covers an ability for even a single frame, said ability should be erased. Though this has now become far more difficult to execute due to a new issue first spotted by Reddit user ‘Thorbjorn_.’

While their Defense Matrix was lined up perfectly to catch a Graviton Surge below, not all was quite as it seemed. From their perspective, the Ultimate ability was right in their line of site and should have been snatched up. From an alternate point of view, that wasn’t the case at all.

Looking from just behind the Payload showed how the Defense Matrix wasn’t lining up with the angle in which D.Va was facing. While the character and her mech were looking straight towards the Ultimate, her ability was off to the side.

There’s no telling how this happened though the player assured that they “didn't notice any major spikes” to their internet connection. So lag can likely be ruled out as this ability could be impaired by an all-new glitch.

Blizzard is yet to address the issue so there’s no telling if a fix is on the way. It could simply be a one in a million instance of a fault with Defense Matrix. But it could also be far more prevalent than just this example.

If you’re a D.Va main you may want to keep a close eye on your screen every time the ability is projected in front of you. There’s a good chance it might appear off to the side without reason.