Flashy Sombra Wrecking Ball Overwatch combo makes Temple of Anubis easy

Attacking Temple of Anubis in Overwatch can be a difficult task if your team lacks the communication necessary to make it work. That said, a neat combination of moves with Wrecking Ball and Sombra could be the ticket and it only requires one Ultimate.

The major difficulty in attacking point A on Anubis and capturing it comes down to the defense being positioned on the high ground just before the point. From this spot, they have a clear view of the attackers and can fire down at them through shields while the attackers can either go left, right or down the middle.

Advertisement

However, even finding a way to move forward in any direction can be a death sentence. The attackers’ left is a tight corridor where forces can easily be pressured, have shields broken and eliminated. The right forces the team through a large health pack room and upstairs where once again, they can easily take large chunks of damage.

Read More: SP9RK1E addresses possible Genji nerfs in future Overwatch patch

The middle, meanwhile, can be a quick team wipe without the help of a Lucio Speed Boost. And even then, you will take damage trying to rush straight to point.

Advertisement

Normally teams end up capping through some sort of defensive collapse, either through poor Ultimate management or being caught out of position. That said, when a defense is strong it can be seemingly unbreakable, which is why streamer Fitzy had to coordinate a big play to make the attack work.

Read More: Magical Overwatch skin ideas would be perfect for Zenyatta

With time ticking down in the attack, the Sombra specialist called on his Wrecking Ball player to get into position way behind the enemy’s defensive position on the high ground. He also called on his Ashe to ready a Dynamite and send BOB to point - something that was a bit overkill seeing as how the plan worked out.

Once the Ball was in position, Fitzy used Sombra’s EMP, completely removing the enemy all three of the enemy shields. With Orisa, Sigma and Brigitte’s barriers down and the defenders unable to use any abilities during the EMP’s duration, they were sitting ducks.

Advertisement

The Wrecking Ball player then came in with a Grapple, knocking all of the defenders off the high ground and followed it up with a Piledriver into Ana Biotic Grenade. The end result was a swift team kill.

The best part of this combo is that it’s very easy to coordinate in your own ranked games, but it will require you to use a microphone, which has actually been proven to increase your Competitive winrate.

Next time you’re forced to attack on Temple of Anubis, try this plan out and reap the rewards.