Chipsa slams Overwatch streamers for throwing games without consequences

Overwatch League pro Philip ‘Chipsa’ Graham called out players for seemingly being allowed to throw games on stream without facing any repercussions for their actions.

The Philadelphia Fusion Doomfist star, who has only played one map in the league thus far, was sent a video of retired pro Nikola ‘sleepy’ Andrews appearing to sabotage a match for his team.

The clip, which was from six months prior, features Sleepy trying to melee a bucket on Temple of Anubis up to the defenders’ high ground position in a “cup flip challenge.” Meanwhile, the streamer completely forgot about his team, and they were picked off one-by-one.

Advertisement

“I’m so sorry,” Sleepy apologized to his squad. “I had other important means to attend.”

Read More: Competitive Overwatch players call for return of SR decay

A few moments later, as the streamer respawned, he joked it was an “easy throw” and that he “just wanted to play the map a little longer," purportedly hoping to “gift [the enemy team] some SR.”

Advertisement

Graham, however, didn’t find Sleepy’s antics to be appealing in the slightest.

“This is just cringe. Chat, this is ban-worthy. This is literally ban-worthy,” he exclaimed. “What he’s just done should be ban-worthy. Like he’s just throwing. It’s so cringe.”

While Chipsa himself has been quite controversial in the past, going from Twitch star to pro without needing to grind in Contenders, he wasn’t afraid to call out the double standards that apply to some streamers.

Advertisement

“Imagine losing a game to this! This is such an important team fight as well,” he noted, observing how Sleepy’s team could easily have held back the enemy and earned either a draw or outright victory.

“Why is it that when some random guy does sh*t like this they get flamed and they get reported, but when a streamer does it, it’s fine?” he asked. “It’s so cringe!”

It will be interesting to see if Blizzard does take note of this behavior and take appropriate action by holding streamers to the same standards as the general player base.