Blizzard releases hilarious new Overwatch-themed Heroes of the Storm skins - Dexerto

The same day as the 2021 Anniversary event kicked off Blizzard also released a number of new Overwatch-themed skins for Heroes of the Storm, and they’re some of the best and funniest crossovers we’ve seen in a while.

Heroes of the Storm might not get the same attention as other Blizzard games do, but the MOBA has a dedicated fanbase and ironically, some of the best skins for Overwatch heroes that aren’t even available in Overwatch itself (see: D.Va the Destroyer).

On May 18, the same day Overwatch’s Anniversary kicked off, HOTS also introduced their new “Overwatch cosplay” event to celebrate the game’s five-year anniversary as well.

Starcraft’s fearless Terran leader Jim Raynor (who also appears in Overwatch as a Reinhardt cosmetic) has a skin that turns him into Soldier: 76, very appropriate, since both heroes enjoy using high caliber, automatic weapons.

The legendary Crusader Johanna from the Diablo franchise has been given a suit of armor just like Reinhardts, even though her flail and shield are probably more similar to Brigitte. Still, it’s a look she pulls off just fine.

The most lovable Abomination in all of WarCraft, Stitches, is cosplaying as Roadhog, and if you look closely, you’ll see Junkrat’s mechanical arm sticking out of the model. We wouldn’t worry too much though, we’re sure he has spares.

Finally Valla the Demon Hunter of Diablo fame gets what might be the greatest crossover skin the brilliant minds at Blizzard have ever cooked up — just slap a reaper mask on there and call it good.

Of course, that’s not the only thing that’s changed, her automatic crossbow now closely resembles one of Reaper’s shotguns, but most fans seem to have fixated on the fact it just seems to be Valla wearing Reyes’ mask.

If you play both Heroes of the Storm and Overwatch, this is definitely one event you won’t want to miss, so be sure to log on between grinding for those weekly Anniversary challenge skins and check it out.