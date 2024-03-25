Why NFL fans and players are outraged over new hip-drop tackle rule

A new league rule is removing “hip-drop tackles” from the NFL. If a player performs one, it will be an instant 15-yard penalty and automatic first down. Fans and players are expressing their outrage.

The league announced that it is banning “hip-drop tackles,” effective immediately. That decision left some NFL fans wondering what exactly these tackles are. And why the league is outlawing them.

Football is one of the most violent sports in the world. From concussions to torn ACLs to dislocated shoulders, there is an abundance of ways a player can become injured. The NFL has worked diligently to make the game safer for its athletes while also trying to maintain the competitive nature that is so engrained into the sport.

Here’s everything you need to know about hip drop tackles and why they’re being eliminated from football.

What are hip-drop tackles?

A “hip-drop tackle” is a tackle that often comes from behind as the defender wraps up a ball carrier with both arms and drops their weight onto the opponent’s lower body.

The official definition, per the NFL competition committee, offers a more expansive description.

Why did the NFL ban hip-drop tackles?

These tackles have led to countless injuries to offensive players, leading the NFL to outlaw the move altogether.

The most recent example comes from Ravens tight end Mark Andrews’ late-season injury. The serious ankle ailment was a direct result of a hip-drop tackle from Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

Upon voting, the decision to ban the tackle received unanimous approval from all 32 NFL teams, although some expressed concern about the difficulty of officiating such tackles.

What are NFL fans and players saying about the rule?

NFL fans and players are largely in agreement that this rule change hurts the game of football by limiting defense’s ability to play the game.

A large portion of the NFL fanbase claims it is yet another way to devolve professional football into flag football by removing the violent element of the game.

Additionally, current and former NFL players have frequently spoken out about hip-drop tackles. Pat McAfee explained how his peers view the new rule.

The outrage over the hip-drop tackle rule is only beginning. Expect it to be a topic of conversation throughout the 2024 NFL regular season.

The NFL hopes this precaution will reduce injuries, but fans and players will remain skeptical until there is evidence to back up this stance.

They collectively believe these tackles are merely an unavoidable part of the game. Detractors of the rule see it as yet another handicap for NFL defenses.