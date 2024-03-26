Why is the NFL changing its kickoff rules in 2024?

The kickoff has mostly become an afterthought in the NFL. However, the league aims to change that by introducing safer, more advantageous opportunities for the receiving team.

Every NFL game begins with a kickoff, where the kicking team boots the ball to the receiving team and races down the field to secure a tackle.

A kickoff also occurs after the offense scores points from a touchdown or a field goal.

If the kick lands in — or goes through — the opposite end zone, it is ruled as a touchback. There is no return, and the receiving team gets the ball at the 25-yard line.

Here is everything you need to know about the NFL’s new kickoff rules in 2024.

Why is the NFL changing its kickoff rules?

NFL players only fielded 22 percent of kickoffs in 2023. With kickers becoming stronger and touchbacks more frequent, the special teams phase is losing value. It’s also an effort to cut down on injuries.

These rule changes will encourage increased activity on special teams by presenting kick returners with safer opportunities to make big plays during the kickoff.

What are the NFL’s new kickoff rules?

Two significant changes are being made, with the first seeing both teams line up further down the field at the time of the kickoff.

Doing so will create less force, speed, and momentum on hits to the receiving team, as neither side will be permitted to move until the kick returner fields the ball.

The NFL believes this modification will entice returners to be more daring. It also aligns with their safety measures, as officials expect these changes to prevent future injuries.

The other kickoff change comes by way of the onside kick. After only 5.2 percent of such kicks were successful in 2023, the league wants to make it slightly easier on the kicking team.

The rule change will allow the kicking team to overload one side of the formation and increase its chances of a recovery. However, it comes with a caveat.

Before, teams could pull off surprise onside kicks without the receiving team knowing. Now, the kicking team must declare its intention to do so ahead of time.

What are NFL fans saying about new kickoff rules?

NFL fans have mixed feelings toward the rule changes, with some claiming it will revamp kickoffs, while others believe it is a waste of time.

For many fans, the kickoff is already a complete afterthought. Nearly four out of every five kickoffs go down as touchbacks.

Fielded kicks rarely result in significant gains for the receiving team, as injuries have become more prevalent than touchdowns on these plays.

Others say that making this change is a genuine effort from the NFL to add excitement to the often-forgotten special teams aspect of the game.

Plus, these new rules provide the receiving team with extra safety while also cutting back on the overwhelming amount of “boring” touchbacks.

Are these kickoff changes permanent?

The NFL announced that its changes to the kickoff rule would occur on a one-year trial basis. It can be renewed next off-season if the league is happy with the results.