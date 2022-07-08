GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K23 player ratings: Top 10 best rookies predicted

. 17 minutes ago
NBA 2K23
NBA 2K23 is fast approaching and with it a new rookie draft class who are ready to take over the NBA. Here are the players we believe will be the top ten best rookies in 2K23, with rating predictions included.

Each year the NBA Draft offers teams a chance to add the best young players available to their squad in order to build a roster that can compete for an NBA Championship.

The 2022 rookie squad is an incredibly unique group, full of potential stars who are ready to prove they have what it takes to build a career in the league.

Having previously predicted the best 20 players in the next game, now we’re looking at the upcomers. Here’s who we believe will be the top ten rated rookies once NBA 2K23 hits store shelves.

official NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan cover
2K Games
NBA 2K23 is getting a special Michael Jordan Edition.

NBA 2K23: Top 10 best rookies predicted

1. Paolo Banchero 78

paolo bacnhero duke
2K
Paolo was the first pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

The Orlando Magic made Paolo Banchero the first pick in the NBA Draft, making him the first Duke player since Zion Williamson in 2019 to obtain the honor. Paolo is a 6’10” point forward whose playmaking and scoring ability will transition right away to the pro level.

2. Chet Holmgren – 77

chet holmgren oklahoma city
2K
Chet Holmgren is one of the most dynamic players entering the league.

Chet has a ton of question marks as a 7-foot big man who is still sub-200 pounds. His skillset is absolutely tantalizing, as any YouTube rabbit hole you fall down watching his highlights will turn any doubter into a believer, but it will take years of strengthening up and solidifying his skillset to reach his potential. Off the rip, he’ll be swatting shots at the rim and

3. Jabari Smith Jr – 76

jabari smith jr rockets
2K
Jabari Smith Jr will wear number 10 for the Houston Rockets.

Jabari rounds out the big three of the 2022 Draft with a smooth jump shot that should transition seamlessly for the Houston Rockets. Although parts of his game will take some time, his scoring ability will be able to cover up his rookie shortcoming quite nicely.

Player Ratings
4. Jaden Ivey  74
5. Bennedict Mathurin 74
6. Keegan Murray 73
7. Dyson Daniels 72
8. Shaedon Sharpe 72
9. Jeremy Sochan 71
10. Mark Williams 71

With a September 9 release date around the corner, it won’t be long until we find out these rookies’ exact ratings.

