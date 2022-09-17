GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K23 MyCareer: How to increase teammate grade

Lawrence Scotti
NBA 2K23
nba 2k23 lakers purples2K Games

NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode has a ton of different ways players can boost up their teammate ratings and rake in the precious VC. Here are the best ways to do it efficiently.

NBA 2K’s MyCareer mode is one of the most popular modes in the entire basketball sim.

Each year, players create a new character with a new archetype and start their journey both in the NBA as well as online against other players in various competitive game modes.

Like each year, players want to know how to increase their teammate grade and get the most VC possible each game. Let’s get into the most effective ways to do just that.

nba 2k23 crossplay2K Games
Michael Jordan has a big role in NBA 2K23.

How to increase teammate grade in NBA 2K23

In order to increase your teammate grade in NBA 2K23 MyCareer games, you’ll have to execute helpful plays for your team on offense as well as defense. Putting up tons of points won’t boost your teammate grade to an A+, so make sure to focus on the little things which will add up over the course of a game.

Here are the best ways to increase teammate grade:

Player actionTeammate grade increaseDescription
AssistHigh Pass to a teammate leading to a score
StealHighTake the ball from the offensive player
BlockHighBlock the shot of an opposing player
Poking the ballMediumStripping the ball away from the offensive player
Find open teammateMediumPassing to an open teammate and they take a shot
Good shot contestMediumContest a shot directly
Defensive reboundMediumRebounding the ball on the defensive end
Offensive reboundMediumRebounding the ball on the offensive end
Pass leading to a scoreMediumPass the ball to a teammate who passes it again and scores
Pass leading to a foulMediumPass to a teammate who gets fouled for free throws
Good shot selectionMediumAttempt an open shot
Multiple defensive stopsLowAt least 4 consecutive defensive stops by the team as a whole
Fill lane correctlyLowGood spacing in transition
Successful box outLowBox out an opposing player
A good passLowExecute a clean pass
Free throwLowMake a free throw
Good screenLowPlant a screen for a teammate
Good ball movementLowPass the ball around

Follow this guide and you’ll be raking in the A+ performances in no time.

If you want more NBA 2K23 guides, stay tuned here.

