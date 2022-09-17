NBA 2K23 MyCareer: How to increase teammate grade

NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode has a ton of different ways players can boost up their teammate ratings and rake in the precious VC. Here are the best ways to do it efficiently.

NBA 2K’s MyCareer mode is one of the most popular modes in the entire basketball sim.

Each year, players create a new character with a new archetype and start their journey both in the NBA as well as online against other players in various competitive game modes.

Like each year, players want to know how to increase their teammate grade and get the most VC possible each game. Let’s get into the most effective ways to do just that.

2K Games Michael Jordan has a big role in NBA 2K23.

How to increase teammate grade in NBA 2K23

In order to increase your teammate grade in NBA 2K23 MyCareer games, you’ll have to execute helpful plays for your team on offense as well as defense. Putting up tons of points won’t boost your teammate grade to an A+, so make sure to focus on the little things which will add up over the course of a game.

Here are the best ways to increase teammate grade:

Player action Teammate grade increase Description Assist High Pass to a teammate leading to a score Steal High Take the ball from the offensive player Block High Block the shot of an opposing player Poking the ball Medium Stripping the ball away from the offensive player Find open teammate Medium Passing to an open teammate and they take a shot Good shot contest Medium Contest a shot directly Defensive rebound Medium Rebounding the ball on the defensive end Offensive rebound Medium Rebounding the ball on the offensive end Pass leading to a score Medium Pass the ball to a teammate who passes it again and scores Pass leading to a foul Medium Pass to a teammate who gets fouled for free throws Good shot selection Medium Attempt an open shot Multiple defensive stops Low At least 4 consecutive defensive stops by the team as a whole Fill lane correctly Low Good spacing in transition Successful box out Low Box out an opposing player A good pass Low Execute a clean pass Free throw Low Make a free throw Good screen Low Plant a screen for a teammate Good ball movement Low Pass the ball around

Follow this guide and you’ll be raking in the A+ performances in no time.

If you want more NBA 2K23 guides, stay tuned here.