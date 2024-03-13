Zayn Malik’s Room Under the Stairs album: Upcoming single, tracklist, more

Zayn Malik announced a brand new album called Room Under the Stairs, his first album in nearly three years. Here is everything we know about an album so far.

Though Zayn Malik hasn’t released an album in nearly three years, the singer once described his 2021 record, ‘Nobody is Listening,’ as his “most personal” album to date. It was supported by streaming hits like ‘Better’ and ‘Vibez.’

While he took a break from releasing full bodies of work, Malik has issued one-off singles, including 2023’s ‘Love Like This’ and more recently ‘Tu hai kahan’ with AUR. It’s unclear whether either will ultimately make Malik’s fourth album, but it does indicate he’s kept those creative juices flowing.

Article continues after ad

With a new year, that means a new musical era might be just over the horizon. According to the star, his new album Room Under the Stairs is on the horizon. Here is everything we know about Malik’s fourth album.

Article continues after ad

Youtube: zayn Malik performs in his ‘Loe Like This’ music video

On March 7, the singer teased the song. “If I told you I loved you, would you say that it’s f***ed up?” he captioned a video clip. He also noted the official release date as March 15, 2024.

Zayn Malik will release his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, on May 17, 2024.

The singer took to Instagram on March 13 to make the official announcement, noting that album preorders go up on March 15. He also shared the album cover.

Article continues after ad

What is Zayn Malik’s Room Under the Stairs album about?

Over the last six months, the singer has given tidbits and clues into where he’s headed next, musically and lyrically.

In a January 2024 chat with Rolling Stone, he dropped a few teasers. “I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect,” he said. “It’s a different sound for me, and it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff. My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times.”

Article continues after ad

On March 6, 2024, Malik released an album teaser in which he further described the project. “The intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me, personally, as a human being,” he said. “My ambitions, my fears. For them to have a connection with that. that’s why it’s so raw. It’s just me writing this.”

Article continues after ad

“I didn’t want anybody else to be in between me and the music,” he continued. “And the music and the people listening to it.”

The video then gave listeners a taste of his new music. Many speculated that the musical clip served as a snippet of his forthcoming lead-off single.