Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour: Dates, locations, tickets, more
Twenty One Pilots announced their 2024-2025 The Clancy World Tour. Here is everything we know, including dates, cities, and how to get tickets.
First, there were strange tapes on previous album covers. Then, there was the release of a brand new song and the reveal of a forthcoming album. Now, there’s an official tour!
Twenty One Pilots are most known for hits like ‘Stressed Out,’ but in the years since, they’ve stacked up their collection of alternative blockbusters. With the forthcoming Clancy album, they are surely to continue that train ahead.
In promotion of the album, the duo will head out on a world tour beginning in late summer 2024. Here is everything we know, including dates, cities, and how to get tickets.
The Clancy World Tour Dates & Locations
On March 27, Twenty One Pilots announced The Clancy World Tour, which will kick off with a show at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. From there, they will cross all over the United States before heading overseas to Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and more.
Here are the dates and locations:
- August 15: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- August 18: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- August 21: Portland, OR – Moda Center
- August 22: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- August 24: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- August 25: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- August 27: Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
- August 28: Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
- August 30: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- August 31: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- September 3: Austin, TX – Moody Center
- September 4: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- September 6: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- September 10: Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
- September 11: Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- September 13: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- September 14: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- September 15: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- September 17: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- September 18: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- September 20: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- September 25: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- September 27: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- September 28: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- September 29: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- October 1: Chicago, IL – United Center
- October 2: Chicago, IL – United Center
- October 4: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- October 5: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- October 8: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 9: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- October 10: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- October 12: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- November 17: Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
- November 19: Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
- November 21: Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- November 24: Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
- April 7, 2025: Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
- April 8, 2025: Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
- April 9, 2025: Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
- April 12, 2025: Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
- April 13, 2025: Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle
- April 16, 2025: Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
- April 17, 2025: Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena
- April 21, 2025: Madrid, ES – WiZink Center
- April 22, 2025: Barcelona, ES – Palau San Jordi
- April 24, 2025: Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
- April 27, 2025: Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
- April 28, 2025: Milan, IT – Forum
- April 30, 2025: Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- May 1, 2025: Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- May 2, 2025: Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- May 5, 2025: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
- May 6, 2025: Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- May 8, 2025: Belfast, UK SSE – Arena Belfast
- May 9, 2025: Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- May 11, 2025: Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- May 13, 2025: London, UK – The O2
- May 14, 2025: London, UK – The O2
Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour tickets
Ticket presale opens up on April 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. General public access will occur on April 5, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time.
Tickets for Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour will become available via Ticketmaster.
