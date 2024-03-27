Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour: Dates, locations, tickets, more

Twenty One Pilots announced their 2024-2025 The Clancy World Tour. Here is everything we know, including dates, cities, and how to get tickets.

First, there were strange tapes on previous album covers. Then, there was the release of a brand new song and the reveal of a forthcoming album. Now, there’s an official tour!

Twenty One Pilots are most known for hits like ‘Stressed Out,’ but in the years since, they’ve stacked up their collection of alternative blockbusters. With the forthcoming Clancy album, they are surely to continue that train ahead.

In promotion of the album, the duo will head out on a world tour beginning in late summer 2024. Here is everything we know, including dates, cities, and how to get tickets.

On March 27, Twenty One Pilots announced The Clancy World Tour, which will kick off with a show at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. From there, they will cross all over the United States before heading overseas to Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and more.

Here are the dates and locations:

August 15: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

August 18: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

August 21: Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 22: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 24: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

August 25: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

August 27: Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

August 28: Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

August 30: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

August 31: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 3: Austin, TX – Moody Center

September 4: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 6: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

September 10: Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

September 11: Orlando, FL – Kia Center

September 13: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

September 14: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 15: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

September 17: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

September 18: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

September 20: Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 25: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

September 27: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 28: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 29: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 1: Chicago, IL – United Center

October 2: Chicago, IL – United Center

October 4: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

October 5: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

October 8: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 9: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 10: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 12: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

November 17: Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

November 19: Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

November 21: Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 24: Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

April 7, 2025: Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

April 8, 2025: Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

April 9, 2025: Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

April 12, 2025: Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

April 13, 2025: Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

April 16, 2025: Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

April 17, 2025: Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena

April 21, 2025: Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

April 22, 2025: Barcelona, ES – Palau San Jordi

April 24, 2025: Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

April 27, 2025: Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

April 28, 2025: Milan, IT – Forum

April 30, 2025: Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2025: Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

May 2, 2025: Paris, FR – Accor Arena

May 5, 2025: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

May 6, 2025: Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

May 8, 2025: Belfast, UK SSE – Arena Belfast

May 9, 2025: Dublin, IE – 3Arena

May 11, 2025: Manchester, UK – AO Arena

May 13, 2025: London, UK – The O2

May 14, 2025: London, UK – The O2

Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour tickets

Ticket presale opens up on April 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. General public access will occur on April 5, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour will become available via Ticketmaster.

