Lollapalooza Chicago 2024: Dates, lineup & how to get tickets

Lollapalooza Chicago announced the official 2024 festival with such headliners as SZA, Stray Kids, and Tyler, The Creator. Here is everything we know, including dates, complete artist lineup, and how to get tickets.

Festival season heats up with the announcement of the 2024 Lollapalooza to be held in Chicago. Every year, many of music‘s biggest names flock to the event to perform and greet their most loyal fans.

The 2024 lineup spans genres and features names you’ll likely won’t soon forget. From SZA and Stray Kids to Kesha, Tyler, the Creator, and Skrillex, the lineup looks to be as killer as ever.

Article continues after ad

On March 19, organizers revealed the official dates, the full artist lineup, and where/how fans can get tickets. Here is everything we know.

Lollapalooza 2024 in Chicago is set for August 1-4, 2024.

The event takes place at Grant Park in downtown Chicago. Roughly 400,000 people reportedly descend upon the city across all days, and the 2024 event isn’t likely to be any different.

Article continues after ad

What is the artist lineup for Lollapalooza Chicago 2024?

Lollapalooza 2024 will feature headline sets from the likes of Skrillex (for his first performance in a decade), Stray Kids, SZA, Tyler The Creator, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Melanie Martinez, blink-182, and The Killers.

The artist lineup boasts 170 total names who are set to perform across eight stages in four days. The roaster also includes Sexyy Red, Teddy Swims, Faye Webster, Benson Boone, Killer Mike, Ive, Vince Staples, Kesha, Galantis, Ethel Cain, Chappell Roan, Deftones, Tate McRae, Reneé Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, Zedd, Fisher, Dominic Fike, Pierce the Veil, and Victoria Monét.

Article continues after ad

Here is the complete artist lineup:

Twitter: lollapalooza Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 lineup

How to get tickets for Lollapalooza Chicago 2024

Organizers urge potential concertgoers to sign up for pre-sale codes to gain access to the festival’s lowest prices. Tickets officially go on pre-sale Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST. General tickets open at 1 p.m. EST on the same day.

Four-day general admission tickets begin at $385 with GA+ starting at $715. There will also be VIP packages and platinum tickets available.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.