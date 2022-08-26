How to watch Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: Stream, date, artists, more

On September 3, 2022, the Foo Fighters will be hitting the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium, joined by dozens of close artists, as they pay tribute to late bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away on March 25, 2022, at the age of 50 shocking his bandmates and their legions of fans across the world.

After a few months of coming to terms with what had happened, Hawkins’ bandmates decided to honor his memory in the best way possible, throwing two huge tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles.

They will be joined by collaborators, friends, and other top artists from over the years, and for those unable to make either of the shows, they will be broadcasting their London show for their millions of fans to watch worldwide. Here’s everything you need to know and how to tune in.

Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute concert stream

Fans will be able to tune in to watch the full tribute concert from all over the world on Saturday, September 3 at 4.30 PM BST (8.30 PM PT/11.30 PM ET).

US viewers can tune in on Paramount+, while MTV’s YouTube channels will also be broadcasting the performance globally. International viewers can also tune in on Pluto TV.

We’ll make sure to embed a livestream of the concert right here before it goes live to help you tune in.

Who is performing at the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute concert?

Foo Fighters The Foo Fighters are set to be joined by some industry legends at their Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Hawkins’ beloved Foo Fighters bandmates will be joined on stage by all manner of guests at the London show. This includes (but is not limited to):

Travis Barker

Chevy Metal

Liam Gallagher

Justin Hawkins

Joshua Homme

John Paul Jones

Kesha

Brian May

Lars Ulrich

Wolfgang Van Halen

Nile Rodgers

The event is set to be a special one as fans and friends gather to celebrate Taylor’s life and the music he created that so many adore.