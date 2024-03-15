Cardi B fires back at Nicki Minaj in new song ‘Enough (Miami)’

Cardi B fired back at Nicki Minaj with her brand new song ‘Enough (Miami),’ which referenced two previous Minaj tracks.

The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feud has been an ongoing saga. Most recently, Minaj fired off shots with her song ‘Big Difference’ from her Pink Friday 2 album.

The retaliatory lyrics (“It’s a big difference between me and you / I ain’t nothing like you, you, you, or you”) follow a run-in between both rappers’ crews at the 2023 VMAs.

In response, Cardi B uses her newly-released song ‘Enough (Miami)’ to tear down her opponent by referencing ‘Big Difference’ explicitly, in addition to another Minaj song.

Cardi B doesn’t hold back in firing back at Nicki Minaj

Cardi B has enjoyed quite a bit of success in 2024. After her ‘Like What (Freestyle)’ went No. 1 on iTunes, she is back with the follow-up, a song called ‘Enough (Miami),’ which also reportedly soared to the top of the singles chart.

With its biting lyrics, the rapper fires several shots at Nicki Minaj. “Me verse you and you know who they pickin’ / Cheap and expensive, you knowin’ the difference,” she raps, riffing off Minaj’s ‘Big Difference.’

Several other lyrics reference Minaj in some way, including the line: “When I step, it’s stampedе / Foot on neck, can’t breathe.”

Later, Cardi also calls out two other performers, BIA and JT, for various perceived offenses against her. JT reportedly sided with Minaj during their ongoing feud and collaborated with Minaj on ‘No Bars’ (remix).

“I see my opps linkin’ up, I’m like, ‘What in the f**k?’ / If you scared, then just say that, ho, enough is enough,” raps Cardi.

Finally, Cardi B takes one final swipe at Minaj. “You know the gang hit that p***y, said it was regular-degular,” she raps, referencing Minaj’s song ‘Regular Degular’ from her Queen (Deluxe) album.

As of this writing, Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to Cardi B’s latest bars.