MultiVersus players want Wonder Woman challenge scrapped in-game

Some MultiVersus players appreciate the ease of Wonder Woman’s daily challenge, but others want the challenge scrapped.

Completing Daily Challenges in MultiVersus helps players pick up the pace in terms of progression. As the name suggests, Daily Challenges reset every 24 hours and most notably offer Battle Pass experience.

Many of the daily missions have proven fairly straightforward, thus far. One such challenge may task users with playing a few games in 2v2 teams. Meanwhile, another will require a player to win two matches as a Mage Class character.

But the character-specific missions have managed to ruffle a few feathers in the game’s burgeoning community.

Some MultiVersus fans dislike Wonder Woman’s Daily Challenge

Glynn_Gamer‘s thread on Wonder Woman-related daily missions in MultiVersus kickstarted an interesting discussion on the game’s official subreddit.

The Reddit user takes umbrage with certain missions asking players to complete tasks exclusive to characters they don’t like. “I think character-specific challenges shouldn’t be included altogether, especially as they all cost in-game currency,” Glynn_Gamer said, in part.

Other users tend to agree, the main point of contention being that character-specific dailies are a “waste of time if you don’t enjoy the character,” as RayzTheRoof put it. Downtown_Hat7601 shared their disdain for the Woman Woman challenge in MultiVersus as well, saying they “skip it every time.”

Not everyone else is in agreement with this particular sentiment, though. A host of Redditors took to the comments to advise players who don’t like certain challenges to simply skip them.

Several others suggested completing the daily via bot matches, with Its_Helios adding that “You’re asking them to remove one of the easiest challenges possible.”

For now, there’s no word on whether the development crew at Player First Games plans to adjust character-dedicated dailies. Anything can change as time goes on, though, especially since MultiVersus remains in beta.