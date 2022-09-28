MultiVersus director confirms plan to add more “straightforward” characters

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

The MultiVersus Game Director has teased the studio’s plan to introduce more “straightforward” characters to the fighter’s growing roster.

Like most fighting games, MultiVersus’ launch roster boasted a wide range of character types for players to dig their teeth into.

Fighters such as Taz and Shaggy came equipped with easy-to-learn movesets for users at all levels. Meanwhile, the likes of Arya Stark and Tom and Jerry count among the most difficult characters to master.

MultiVersus players contend that recent additions – Gizmo and Rick Sanchez, for example – have focused a little too heavily on the complex fighter route.

MultiVersus lead teases more “straightforward” characters

After acknowledging the growing list of “complex characters,” Game Director Tony Huynh recently tweeted the MultiVersus team “should probably make a few more straightforward characters.”

TheCarina posted a screenshot of the tweet on Reddit. Many players have flocked to it already, expressing their hopes that simpler characters will join the fun sooner rather than later.

Huynh’s acknowledgment of the problem comes as a relief to users such as Terramoin, who said they were worried developers thought “hard equals fun.”

Redditor hermanphi argued that not all characters need “high ceiling skill.” This particular fan would prefer it if MultiVersus played host to additional straightforward characters who came across as “easy to grasp.”

Another user took it a step further, insisting that the best characters in most fighting games usually feel like the most straightforward of the bunch.

At the very least, Tony Huynh’s comments suggest the crew at Player First Games plans to mix things up in this regard for future content releases. How exactly this will manifest presently remains unknown, however.

Black Adam and Gremlins’ Stripe should count among the next fighters to join the MultiVersus roster, given their Season 1 release window. The jury’s out on where they’ll sit in the easy versus difficult line in the sand.