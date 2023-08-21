Mortal Kombat 1 players beg devs to bring back Tower intros

In offering feedback about the pre-order beta, Mortal Kombat 1 fans have asked developers to bring back Klassic Tower intros.

NetherRealm’s recent fighters, namely MKX, Injustice 2, and MK11, all featured Tower intros, back-and-forth banter between two versus characters. Typically, the exchanges feature three lines of dialogue, with opponents either poking fun at each other or recalling events from their shared pasts.

Players quickly noticed the absence of such exchanges during the pre-order beta for Mortal Kombat 1. Instead of a few quips between friends or sworn enemies, MK1’s Klassic Towers play a short animation sequence for each character at the start of a match.

Feedback from beta participants shows fans miss the old ways. And many hope the intros were sidelined for the beta alone.

Mortal Kombat 1 fans miss the Tower intros from previous games

During the beta weekend, series co-creator Ed Boon asked his Twitter followers to share “constructive suggestions” about the MK1 build.

Numerous players offered suggestions about combo balancing, movement adjustments, and the like. Others are especially interested in the return of intro dialogue. Wrote one person in response to Boon’s post: “I hope intro dialogue can be heard in towers as well instead of only online before launch. It definitely strips more personality away from the characters.”

Naturally, the conversation made its way to Reddit, where MK faithful discussed the changes they’d like to see based on the beta build. Once more, hope for Mortal Kombat 1 Tower intros garnered a lot of mention.

“Bring back tower intros. Hoping [this] is just a beta issue and the final game will have them,” someone commented. “Intros and dialogues kinda suck, and they’re not in the Towers? They should [be],” another person wrote further down the thread.

The absence of intros could be attributed to NetherRealm wanting to cut down on repetition during the beta. After all, this particular build of the experience only features a handful of fighters, so hearing the same exchanges over and over would get tiresome.

The move could also mark a way for developers to avoid potential spoilers. This new MK universe doesn’t share the same history as the one everyone knows; thus, some friendships and strained relationships are likely being kept under lock and key.

Players will know for sure soon enough. Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19.