New Mortal Kombat 1 character details hint at story and villainous “mastermind” 

Geras’ character bio offers the first tease about Mortal Kombat 1’s story and hints at a “mastermind” who sits at the center of it all.

Despite launching in a little over a month, much about Mortal Kombat 1 still remains shrouded in secrecy. NetherRealm Studios continues to surprise fans with new character announcements, though, the latest of which saw Geras sit center stage.

To the delight of fans, every reveal is followed by a bio for the confirmed character, essentially outlining their place in the brand’s rebooted universe. Thus far, each breakdown has provided a bit more insight into the experience as a whole.

Rain’s character bio, for example, suggests that Shao Kahn no longer serves as Outworld’s ruler. Now, a similar write-up for Geras may feature the first real tease of MK1’s overarching plot.

Geras’ Mortal Kombat 1 bio teases a villainous “mastermind”

A biography for Geras recently hit the web (via Reddit), revealing that Liu Kang restored this version of the character at the dawn of the New Era. Additionally, Geras “monitors events to make sure that they are faithful to Liu Kang’s vision.” Should things go awry, it’s his job to correct course.

Safeguarding this reality has, unsurprisingly, proven a difficult task. And the reason for that may offer a clue as to what exactly MK1’s story mode will entail. According to the bio, Geras “must identify the mastermind behind the plot to destroy Liu Kang’s New Era.”

Fans are already theorizing what this may mean for the Mortal Kombat 1 story. Based on the above Reddit thread, some tend to believe Shang Tsung will once again serve as the main antagonist.

Others posit Havik will sit front and center, though unsubstantiated leaks point to Havik being mortal when the story kicks off. Still, he’d make an interesting big bad for the new game, given his penchant for sowing chaos by any means.

Either way, all should be revealed in due time since MK1 launches on September 19.