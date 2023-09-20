Mortal Kombat 1 players declare “Brutalities are better than Fatalities”

Mortal Kombat 1, to the shock of no one, has included Fatalities and Brutalities to sign fights off in style. However, in an interesting turn of events, the game’s Brutalities are actually proving more popular than its famous Fatalities.

Regardless of if you play Mortal Kombat or even like it, you’ll no doubt know what its Fatalities are. Included since the franchise’s debut back in the early 90s, Fatalities are a gruesome flex that lets your defeated opponent know who’s boss.

Entering a series of inputs, players can destroy their foes in a heinous fashion. On the other hand, as well as the Fatality life, many in the community are all about Brutalities too. Seen as secondary finishers to the grand majesty of a Fatality. Interestingly, they may not be playing second fiddle anymore.

Brutalities are more messed up than Fatalities in MK1

Unlike Fatalities which are done post-game, Brutalities can be easier or trickier – depending on how you look at it. To pull one off, the player must land a specific final move at the end of a match, along with an extra input command.

Each character has many different Brutality variations and all these factors have led to the game’s subreddit community showing their love for them. In a post titled “This is more messed up than most fatals, “user Dinozarion showcased a rather horrifying Brutality.

In it, Kung Lao throws his iconic bladed hat at Tanya and it continues to spin inside of her, ripping off her flesh, muscles, and anything connected. Needless to say, it’s repulsive, and the community loves it.

“Pretty much all of the Brutalities in this game are better than the Fatalities in my opinion,” commented one user, and the OP responded: “They feel like Fatalities without any of the fancy camerawork.” Players also feel like they offer something more akin to classic MK action: “I prefer the Brutalities. Feel like a lot of the Fatalities are really convoluted. Brutalities feel like the Fatalities of old.”

Whether you prefer Mortal Kombat 1’s Brutalities or its Fatalities, it’s a win-win either way! The conversation for MK1 is very much flowing and it might interest you to know that John Wick almost made it into MK1 to flesh out the game’s character roster.

