Mortal Kombat 1 players call new game mode “such a disappointment”

NeathRealm has stacked Mortal Kombat 1 with new game modes and original content. However, one MK1 addition seems to be getting the short end of the stick with some fans discussing their dissatisfaction.

2023 is proving to be a smashing year for the fighting genre. Street Fighter 6 is still attracting a ton of players each month and received wide acclaim on release. Mortal Kombat 1 has stepped forward to stake its claim for the kombat krown.

Rebooting its story and parts of its gameplay, MK1 is a big leap forward for the franchise. While the Nintendo Switch version has already gone down in infamy, every other version is being celebrated with players having a great time. On the other hand, a new Mortal Kombat 1 game mode has left players wanting more and aren’t satisfied with its release.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

New Mortal Kombat 1 game mode feels “rushed and unfinished”

MK games are known for having a big, additional single-player component. Be it the Krypt, Puzzle Kombat, or even Konquest. MK1 introduces a brand-new concept – Invasion.

Featuring multiple biomes and a ton of encounters and challenges in a board-game style format, players need to level up their characters and use Talismans and various other gameplay boosters to enhance their gameplay. Players don’t seem too keen on it though with Reddit user ponjo_89 saying: “Invasions mode is such a disappointment.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

They noted that it’s “linear,” the Talismans are “useless,” and many of the challenges can be annoying and repetitive.

Article continues after ad

A long reply from someone who has completely finished Invasion Season 1 lets players know that nothing changes. “It doesn’t get any different and you are absolutely right. Talismans are trash and once you get an armor talisman you need nothing else. The Super Armor needs to go bye-bye in Season 2.”

Another comment believed that Invasion is “more boring than Krypt in MK11 and not challenging at all. Even secret fights are totally random and not interesting with no surprises.” Other comments also touched on MK9’s Challenge Tower being a fun example of how to execute a mode like this.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll monitor NetherRealm’s reaction going forward and see what they have lined up for the new Mortal Kombat 1 game mode. In the meantime, make sure to check out the ongoing argument between Fatalities and brutalities.