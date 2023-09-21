Mortal Kombat 1’s lacking content draws negative comparisons to MK11

Mortal Kombat 1’s low user score on Metacritic has sparked discussion about how the content feels like a downgrade compared to MK11.

The latest Mortal Kombat entry launched on September 19 to favorable reviews from critics, many of whom appreciated what the rebooted universe had to offer.

User reviews told another tale, though certain review bombing efforts skewed the narrative. The effort in question was led by Russian Mortal Kombat fans, upset that MK1’s online features were disabled because of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

In many respects, the dust has yet to settle. MK1’s user score on Metacritic still sits at a shockingly low number, prompting players to examine why the new installment isn’t favored like previous entries.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Metacritic user score raises a lot of questions

Reddit user ChrisKirigaya recently shared a screenshot of MK1’s Metacritic score on PlayStation 5. Despite the critic score sitting at 85, the user score had dropped to 5.6 (as of writing, it’s at a 6.0). “Why is the game getting review bombed? What happened?” the Redditor asked.

Mortal Kombat 1 players in the thread didn’t hold back when responding, noting that the content offerings aren’t even on par with 2019’s MK11.

One person summed it up with the following comment: “TL:DR: Base gameplay is great, visuals\sound are great, everything else sucks. I personally think the game is FIRE, but there are a lot of people who don’t play online, who don’t lab characters or optimize their gameplay, and there is effectively nothing to do in the game for them.”

WB Games Flaws aside, MK11’s Krypt was applauded for being content-rich.

The biggest drawback for some is the new Invasions mode replacing The Krypt. MK11’s version of the mode had its fair share of problems, yet offered a wealth of content that kept players busy well past story mode and online shenanigans. Invasions requires more of a grind for arguably lesser rewards.

Upon answering the original poster’s question, one Redditor wrote, “I’d say it’s all the grind and invasions mode, combined with the lack of customization and gear.”

Someone else threw in their two cents: “I’ve heard people complain about the lack of gear or content that’s in the game that used to be in MK11. That’s part of it.”

“The average player hates the awful grind, the lack of content, the terrible Invasion mode and the absolute loss of features from MK11,” another fan said.

Irrespective of Metacritic scores, Mortal Kombat 1 has plenty of time to get in the community’s good graces. Kombat Pack 1 – including Omni-Man and Homelander – arrives in early 2024. And NetherRealm plans on mixing up Invasions with seasonal updates. Things could take a turn for the better before long.