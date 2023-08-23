Mortal Kombat 1 dev promises missing fan-favorite duo is still around

One Mortal Kombat 1 developer tells fans worried about Sonya and Jax in the new universe that the dynamic duo is not gone forever.

Sonya’s been a Mortal Kombat mainstay since the series debuted in 1992, but Jax didn’t enter the fray until MK2 the following year. The pair have been linked in-universe for 30 years as Special Forces partners turned close friends.

Where one goes, the other typically follows in some respect. And since both have constituted fan-favorite fighters, many fans can’t help but wonder why they’ve yet to appear in the Mortal Kombat 1 roster.

Both will play a part as Kameo characters; however, the duo’s continued absence from the main cast has raised several questions considering MK1 marks the start of a new timeline.

Mortal Kombat 1 dev tells Jax and Sonya fans not to worry

While fielding lore-related questions from IGN, Voiceover Director Dominic Cianciolo was asked if Jax and Sony have a role in MK1’s universe.

The developer couldn’t divulge much regarding the revised lore but understands that some fans believe these two may no longer exist. Cianciolo assures, however, that the Special Forces pair hasn’t been erased.

He told IGN, “Whether they appear in this game or in future games, obviously that’s TBD, depending on where the studio wants to go and [what] everyone wants to do, but they’re around. And as you play through, you sort of see where they are and where they’re coming from.”

WB Games Sonya and Jax as Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Apart from reiterating the duo’s status as MK1 Kameo characters, Cianciolo’s comment doesn’t offer much in the way of concrete information. Still, his final sentence could suggest that Jax and Sonya may pop up in the background somewhere during the story campaign.

NetheRealm’s commitment to post-launch support with Kombat Packs also means the two could become playable in future DLC.