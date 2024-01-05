MK1 players frustrated by game-breaking glitches in new Titan Ashrah battle

The Titan Ashrah battle just launched in MK1 and players have already encountered a ‘Finish Her’ glitch that halts progress.

Despite having a Trophy/Achievement, Titan Battles didn’t hit Mortal Kombat 1 until one month after launch. The first Titan fight challenged players to face off against an overpowered version of Baraka, accessible through the Pyramid Mesa in Invasions.

Now yet another Titan Battle has gone live – Ashrah. As of writing, MK1 players have three days left to take on Ashrah and earn the challenge’s exclusive rewards.

Not everyone’s been getting a fair shake, though, as users report game-breaking bugs that prevent them from progressing the fight.

MK1 players furious over Titan Ashrah glitch

Titan Ashrah made her way to Mortal Kombat 1 on January 4, and players rushed to take her on. However, some people have encountered a problem that won’t allow them to finish the fight and unlock the associated rewards.

Reddit user Abyssal_D2 shared footage of one such hiccup, which, for them, popped up during a mirror match (Ashrah versus Ashrah). It’s worth noting that beating a mirror match is the only way to unlock the character’s gold skin.

The video from the Redditor shows a defeated Titan Ashrah lying on the ground during the ‘Finish Her’ sequence, with the game unwilling to recognize the win. Unfortunately, Abyssal_D2 will have to redo the match.

They’re not the only player stuck in this predicament, either. Yet another Reddit user shared a screenshot of their failed MK1 Titan Battle against Ashrah. Even when fighting her as Scorpion, the Ashrah match refused to wrap things up once the player reached the ‘Finish Her’ screen.

This seems to be a fairly common occurrence, evidenced by responses to a TheThiny Twitter post. Replying to a tweet about the Ashrah update, one player wrote, “I can’t get it because I keep getting stuck on the finish her skin.”

Elsewhere in the thread, a different user reported the same issue: “Bruh every time I beat it, it’s stuck in the finish her phase wtf.”

Since this is a time-sensitive issue, there’s no telling if developer NetherRealm will be able to resolve the problem before Ashrah’s Titan Battle ends. If a fix does go live, here’s to hoping the studio will extend the battle’s availability for a little while longer.