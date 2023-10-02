Mortal Kombat 1 players blast game for being “blatantly unfinished”

Mortal Kombat 1 players are speaking up against what they believe is a “blatantly unfinished and unpolished” game.

Despite the game’s strong initial reception, Mortal Kombat 1 is now being slammed for many issues ranging from severe gameplay bugs to laggy online play.

A detailed Reddit post by a self-proclaimed “long-time fan” of the series highlighted many of these issues with the game. The “most egregious” of these issues is the Player 1 advantage, a glitch that gives Player 1 the ability to execute combos that are impossible for Player 2, affecting the competitive balance of the game.

NetherRealm Studios and Ed Boon have acknowledged this issue, with a fix initially scheduled for September 29, but it has since been delayed to ensure game stability. While an update is on the way, the player emphasized that “there is no excuse for an oversight like this being in the game at all.”

Despite the post being overwhelmingly critical of the game, the player and many others in the comments section praised the combat system, even though it had been previously criticized for “busted” combos lasting excessively long. However, while the combat system itself is solid, the player wrote that the “laggy” online play detracts from the overall experience.

The overall disappointment stems from the perceived missed opportunity for the franchise. Instead, fans received what they describe as a “rushed, unfinished, barebones, broken, microtransaction-infested hunk of garbage.”

Other Mortal Kombat 1 players were quick to agree with the player’s thoughts, noting that the game has a solid foundation but is marred by its unfinished state. Players feel the game needs enhancements like crossplay, improved online features, quality-of-life fixes, and more content. One player commented, “In terms of gameplay this is probably my favorite MK game but it does feel like everything around it is lacking.”

However, the community remains hopeful for a turnaround, with some players drawing parallels with No Man’s Sky and its revival. “I think the game does indeed have a bright future. I just wish it hadn’t launched in this state because the roster is so good and the gameplay is awesome. What a shame,” a player remarked.