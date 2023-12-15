Monster Hunter Now players praise Niantic for increasing gathering nodes

Monster Hunter Now players are finding more gathering nodes have been added to the game, following the introduction of the Zinogre Hunt-a-thon update.

Gathering nodes enable Monster Hunter Now players to collect a variety of materials like Dragonite Ore, Carpenterbugs, and Monster Bone +. These items are used to build and level up equipment in the game. However, many Monster Hunter Now players have found that gathering nodes are few and far between.

This is especially true for rural Hunters, who have often struggled to farm node-specific materials. Well, now players are finding Niantic has added more gathering spots following the introduction of the new Hunt-a-thon feature.

Niantic increase Monster Hunter Now gathering points

“I just logged in and there used to be only 5 large nodes in my immediate neighborhood. Now I can see 11 on my fully zoomed out screen, said one player. “Can’t get them all on screen at once but 6 more when I rotate around than before.”

Other Hunters have also reported seeing an increase, with many finding that the new gathering points started to appear everywhere. “Holy crap, just got like 8 added to my apartment complex’s original 3,” commented another Hunter. “Time to check out my neighboring apartment complexes too, they already had like a dozen each, maybe there’ll be even more.”

Niantic/Capcom Gathering points appear to have been increased in Monster Hunter Now.

The increase certainly seems related to the new Hunt-a-thon feature, which allows players to hunt multiple monsters in succession. These special hunts are shown on the map via Dimensional Rifts, which occur at a Wayspot (gathering point).

This is great news for all Hunters, especially those who have often been gated behind node-specific resources. It certainly seems Niantic has listened to community complaints and increased gathering points, so be sure to check out your local area and farm up those materials.