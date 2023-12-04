Monster Hunter Now player frustrated with Tobi-Kadachi Primescale grind

A Monster Hunter Now player has revealed how long they’ve been farming Tobi-Kadachi to get the elusive Primescale drop.

Just like the mainline series, Monster Hunter Now requires players to hunt monsters to acquire materials. These can then be used to forge powerful weapons and armor, that can be used to take down even tougher foes.

However, the Monster Hunter Now community believes the grind is much higher in Niantic’s free to play mobile game. Fans have even gone as far as calling the grind “worse than Diablo 4,” with many demanding changes.

Article continues after ad

Well, one Hunter has revealed just how “cursed” their search for Tobi-Kadachi Primescales has been.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now player reveals “cursed” Primescale grind

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, one unlucky player revealed just how long they’ve spent trying to get Tobi-Kadachi Primescales. “I’ve been trying to level up my Tobi SnS for 3 weeks but I can’t get any Tobi-kadachi Primescales no matter the rarity,” said the Hunter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m not superstitious and know the odds for Tobi should be the same as any other monster but at this point, I have to be cursed…” The material in question is a Rarity 4 drop and can be obtained from 4-star Tobi-Kadachi, so it certainly isn’t the rarest monster material in the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, given how the community has often struggled to obtain “nonexistent” Rarity 2 materials – it’s certainly not unheard of for low-tier drops to be hard to obtain. The fact that DoubtlessCar0 killed 76 Tobi-Kadachi and only obtained one Tobi-Kadachi Primescale certainly shows just how unforgiving the grind can be.

Whether Niantic will adjust the monster material drop rates in the December update remains to be seen, but hopefully, DoubtlessCar0 can get their Primescale sooner rather than later.