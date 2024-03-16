Jon Jones didn’t like what Tom Aspinall did when UFC rivals came head to head

UFC heavyweight rivals Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall came face to face for the first time, whetting the appetite for a future world heavyweight title fight between the pair.

Jones, who is regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, is the current heavyweight champion after he stopped Ciryl Gane to add the heavyweight strap to his former light-heavyweight belt.

But the 36-year-old hasn’t fought since beating Gane in May last year and, in the meantime, Aspinall won the interim heavyweight world title with a first round knockout over the much feared Serhei Pavlovich.

Jones removes Aspinall’s hand in icy exchange

Since beating the Russian in November, the British fighter has called out Jones to unify the belts on a number of occasions.

Jones has been slated for a potential super fight with former champion Stipe Miocic, but most MMA fans would like to see the great square off with Aspinall instead.

So when the pair came face to face on Saturday while Jones was at an event, UFC fans were keen to see how the exchange would pan out.

Aspinall walked towards Jones and said: “I am just wanting to say hello.” The duo exchanged pleasantries but when Aspinall put his hand on Jones’ shoulder, he quickly palmed it away and didn’t look too happy.

The pair continued to talk and Jones told his rival “maybe one day” when asked if they would ever get the fight on inside the octagon.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed among MMA fans as one tweeted: “He went to test the reach and Jon moved his hand away.”

Another added: “Jon inserting his dominance: ‘Don’t touch me son,'” while another said: “He knew what he was doing putting his hand on his shoulder lmao.”

Aspinall offers reflections on Jones face off

But Aspinall is even more confident he would beat Jones to become undisputed UFC heavyweight champion after coming face to face with Jones.

“We are not going to start fighting at an event, are we? Well, I hope not,” Aspinall said.

“It was all right, mate. That is the first time I have met him and he is nowhere near as big as I thought. He was a little bit smaller.

“But I guess when you have been fighting light-heavyweights your whole career, and he is 6ft4, you look really tall.

“I am a fully grown heavyweight, aren’t I? There is no way he is going to be as big as me. Size doesn’t matte, we are both massive guys, but I’ll take that one. I think I would beat him. Definitely.”

Whether or not the fight happens next for both men remains to be seen.