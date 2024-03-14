Kamaru Usman says Khamzat Chimaev “isn’t special” despite perfect UFC record

Kamaru Usman is reeling after three straight UFC losses, including one to Khamzat Chimaev. But Usman claims Chimaev “isn’t special.”

Usman began his UFC career by winning The Ultimate Fighter 21. He rattled off 15 consecutive victories en route to a lengthy Welterweight title reign.

Chimaev entered the company with immense fanfare of his own as the dominant Russian is known for terrorizing his opponents in the octagon.

The two met at UFC 294, a fight that went to Chimaev, increasing his spotless 13-0 MMA record. But Usman says the undefeated fighter isn’t that “special.”

Kamaru Usman downplays Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC rise

Usman appeared on his Pound4Pound podcast, co-hosted by fellow UFC legend Henry Cejudo, to elaborate.

Special guest Chael Sonnen asked the former UFC champion, “What was Chimaev like? Was he different? Was he special?”

(Relevant conversation begins at 9:42 and ends at 12:02)

Usman sighed, “Chael, you get in those types of fights to where you build something up in your mind.

“You build them up in your head, and then you get in there — that wasn’t special. There was nothing different that I hadn’t seen.

“Had I given it a little more, had I given myself a little bit more credit, that [fight] would have been totally different.

“He’s a little bigger than I thought, but nothing special. When he’s on top, I’m like, these strikes don’t really hurt. Nothing special.”

Usman brought up his mindset heading into the fight and whether or not self-doubt crept in.

“Yes, 100 percent. It’s like you’re looking at comments and seeing 99 [positive] comments saying ‘you’re the greatest.’

“In wrestling, we don’t remember all the people we beat. But you remember those tough ones that you lost.”

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is a popular name floating around as Usman’s next matchup. But as of now, the “Nigerian Nightmare” is without a fight date or opponent.

As for Chimaev, he reportedly turned down a fight at UFC 300, claiming that it was too short of a turnaround to cut the necessary weight.

He’s angling for a summer return, with champions Leon Edwards and Dricus du Plessis firmly on his radar.

Becoming an undefeated champion in either division would surely be enough to earn more respect from UFC fans and his MMA peers, including Usman.