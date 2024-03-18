Ilia Topuria wants to “close the chapter” on Conor McGregor’s UFC career

New featherweight champion Ilia Topuria continues calling out MMA megastar Conor McGregor, even threatening to “close the chapter” on the Irishman’s UFC career.

Since Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight strap, he has been positioning for a potential match against McGregor.

Immediately upon winning at UFC 298, Topuria sent shots at McGregor by saying, “And Conor McGregor, if you still have some balls, I will be waiting for you in Spain.”

Topuria hasn’t let up in the past few weeks, with his most recent declaration claiming he is ready to “close the chapter” on McGregor’s UFC career.

Article continues after ad

Topuria wants a McGregor superfight in Spain

He explained his desire for challenging McGregor, stating that it is the best way he can help grow the MMA, a sport he loves dearly.

“I want to expand the sport as much as I can. And the more people that know about it, the better,” Topuria said.

“[McGregor] represents a chapter in MMA, and I believe that it is time for that chapter to close and for a new one to begin.”

Article continues after ad

Although Topuria is angling for a scrum with McGregor, he has kept the trash talk respectable for the most part.

Topuria recently said: “I really have a lot of admiration for McGregor. And a lot of respect for everything he did in the sport.

Article continues after ad

“It’s stupid to hate him after everything he did in his personal life and all the achievements he had. I don’t like to judge people without knowing them. But he’s an icon in the sport.”

As for McGregor, he has been vocal about his desire to return to the octagon. He recently claimed the UFC has canceled multiple planned bouts in the past year.

McGregor has two fights remaining on his UFC deal, so if a Topuria match comes to fruition, the Spaniard will get his chance to close the chapter.

Both men are currently without a future opponent, and a super fight in Spain is something that each fighter is open to. Several UFC fans believe a Topuria-McGregor fight would smash PPV records.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After Topuria’s callouts and McGregor’s ambitions to return to the UFC, the ball is seemingly in Dana White’s court now.