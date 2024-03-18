Ian Machado Garry agrees to fight Colby Covington on one condition

Colby Covington is the center of discussion after Ian Machado Garry called out the polarizing UFC star for an “I Quit” match.

In a social media post last week, Covington sent out an expletive-laden video. He took personal shots at Garry and even brought up the UFC fighter’s wife multiple times.

Covington went on to list some stipulations if Garry wants to meet in the octagon, but Garry is now telling “Chaos” to shove those stipulations where the sun doesn’t shine.

Garry did not take the insults toward his wife lightly, nor the personal jabs sent his way. In response, the Irishman made a proposition of his own.

Garry challenges Covington to an “I Quit” match

Garry wants Covington to put his UFC career on the line, with the loser of their potential match forced to retire immediately.

In a WWE-type request, Garry calls for an “I Quit” match — a scrum that doesn’t end until one fighter is incapable of continuing and throws in the white towel.

On Instagram, Garry did not hold back. He told Covington, “You’re not America’s favorite fighter. What you are is a peak under-performer.

“You gave me three stipulations, all of which have nothing to do with fighting. They were all about my wife. You should be focusing on me. I’m the one who is going to punch a hole in your head.

“I challenge you to an ‘I Quit’ match, where one of us has to say, ‘I quit.’ And whoever says the words has to retire, gloves off, center of the octagon — Sayonara, my friend.

“I’m going to be the final chapter in your legacy of failure. I am going to rid the UFC of Colby Covington for good. And I’m going to make MMA great again.”

At 26, Garry still has an unblemished record in MMA and is willing to put it on the line in a special “I Quit” match.

As for the 36-year-old Covington, who has only had two wins since 2020, a fight with Garry could be precisely what he needs to rebound.

As the verbal back-and-forth shows, no love is lost between the two. And a fight very well could be in the cards.

However, to the disappointment of WWE fans, and as exciting as it sounds, Dana White will not sign off on the “I Quit” stipulation requested by Garry.