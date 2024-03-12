Former NFL player calls Sean Strickland “scum of humanity” after anti-LGBTQ rant

Following Sean Strickland’s latest rant, former NFL player Carl Nassib calls the UFC star the “scum of humanity.”

Sean Strickland sent out a couple of lengthy posts on social media with some unflattering language towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Carl Nassib, who became the first openly gay NFL player in 2021, took exception to this tirade.

Nassib responded on Instagram by calling Strickland “scum” and questioning why the UFC continues giving him a platform and paycheck.

Strickland sent the message to his over 500k followers on X, saying that he views LGBTQ+ members as similar to those with mental disabilities.

In the second post, Strickland doubled down that the first post was meant to be a joke, but then proceeded to say “being gay is an abnormality.”

Article continues after ad

Nassib revealed that he had previously reached out to Strickland with a plea to lay off the LGBTQ+ insults. The former NFL player shared a screenshot of that message on Instagram. Nassib says it resulted in Strickland blocking him.

Article continues after ad

“What’s up, Sean? I really don’t appreciate all the hate and negativity you have towards the gay community,” Nassib said.

“You’re constantly talking about killing influencers and how much hate you have for people like me. I’ve never watched UFC or seen you compete, but I’ve been hearing about you lately, and it’s f**ked up. I’m asking you as a man and fellow competitor to please lay off my community moving forward,” he pleaded.

Article continues after ad

“You’ll inspire people you influence to hurt people like me and nobody wants that.”

Outsports has a running list of instances where Strickland degraded members of the LGBTQ+ community — and it stretches back several years. Nassib attempted to get Strickland to back off and called the UFC ‘insane’ for giving him a platform.

UFC CEO Dana White has been mostly mum on the topic in the past, only claiming that his fighters have a right to free speech.