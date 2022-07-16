MLB The Show 22 NL & AL All-Star Diamond Dynasty cards revealed

Lawrence Scotti . 1 hour ago

MLB The Show 22 has revealed the new All-Stars program to honor the best players in the majors, with some of the best cards available in all of Diamond Dynasty. Here’s how to be one of the first to grab them.

Each year the MLB All-Star game gathers the best players from the American League and the National League and pits them against each other in a single game.

The All-Star game has become a time-honored tradition in the MLB that dates back all the way to 1933. 2022’s All-Star game is set to take place in sunny Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

MLB The Show developer San Diego Studio has revealed the special Diamond Dynasty cards for each player, along with a new program that will allow players to unlock the cards for themselves.

San Diego Studio MLB The Show 2 was released on April 5.

MLB The Show 22: National League All-Stars

The All-Star Game program for the National League kicks off on July 18, and will have 15 players available.

Here are all of the players available, each being Diamond cards with a 97 rating:

Juan Soto

Sandy Alcantara

Bryce Harper

C.J. Cron

Luis Castillo

Corbin Burnes

Willson Contreras

Paul Goldschmidt

Dansby Swanson

David Bednar

Manny Machado

Carlos Rodon

Joe Mantiply

Tony Gonsolin

Edwin Diaz

The card art for the All-Star participants this year is quite stylish, and heavily inspired by the game’s location in Los Angeles with a cool blue sky and palm trees.

MLB The Show 22 American League All-Stars

The program for the American League has yet to be revealed. However, it is very likely we have the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and many more involved as they have been the most impactful players in the AL thus far.

We will update this article once new information drops about the AL All-Star Game program.