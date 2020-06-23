Minecraft Nether Update 1.16 patch notes: Netherite, new biomes, mobs

After months of waiting, one of the biggest updates in the history of Minecraft launches today on Tuesday, June 23, making massive changes to the Nether realm by introducing new biomes and a brand-new material to the Java, Bedrock, and console versions with the Minecraft Nether Update.

Minecraft players have become well accustomed to the Nether realm since it was first added to the game back in October 2010 while the game was still in alpha, and while Mojang have continued to make alterations to the fiery and dangerous dimension, they've never made sweeping changes quite like the 1.16 patch brings.

With so many changes, it can be tough to wrap your head around everything that will be included in the update, but we have everything you need to know to get you started and help you on the way as you explore the new and improved Nether.

Netherite

For many, the biggest addition in the 1.16 update is Netherite, a brand-new material that can only be found in the Nether. Netherite becomes the strongest material in Minecraft with its introduction, but it's also rarer than diamond, so finding it won't be a simple task.

Players will need to mine between the levels of Y11-16 just like diamond, and find Ancient Debris blocks. Once you've got those, you'll need to smelt them to create Netherite Scraps, and use four of those plus four gold ingots to make just one Netherite ingot. Don't worry if this seems confusing though, as we've got a full guide to walk you through the process of creating and crafting with Netherite.

Hoglins and Piglins

Alongside the new material, there are also two new mobs called Hoglins and Piglins. Hoglins are a massive creatures who are naturally hostile to players, but can be a food source as they drop pork when killed.

Piglins are the direct replacement for Zombie Pigman, who exit the game after almost a decade. Piglins are also hostile mobs, but wearing gold armor will stop them from attacking you, and you can even trade gold with them.

Nether Biomes

Three new biomes have been added to the game in the Minecraft Nether Update: Warped Forests, Crimson Forests, and Soul Sand Valleys. Warped Forests are the safest part of the Nether as Hoglins are afraid of Warped Fungi, choosing to stay in Crimson Forests instead.

Soul Sand Valleys are home to skeletons, but are the easiest place to find Soulsand, which can be used to build bubble columns, Withers, or to grow Nether wart.

New Blocks

There are also a number of new blocks and items included in the 1.16 update. From redstone contraptions to new plants, there's something for everyone in this patch. You can view the full list of new blocks below.