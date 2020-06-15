PewDiePie reveals when his Minecraft series will return

YouTube superstar Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has revealed when he will make his return to Minecraft after recently changing his mind on ditching the series for good.

Even though it has been around since 2009, Minecraft has exploded in popularity again in recent months after content creators across YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer decided to hop back and play the hugely popular sandbox title.

Though, when it comes to Minecraft, there aren’t many bigger names than PewDiePie. The Swede’s series centering around his Bro Land save has become pretty legendary – with him even going as far as changing his mind about canceling the series after fans pleaded with him to keep going. While Pewds hasn’t returned just yet, he’s revealed when he will do so.

During his June 14 episode of Last Week I Asked You, Felix showed a post from his subreddit that pointed out that he was approaching the birthday of Sven – his Minecraft dog.“24 days until Sven’s Birthday! Epic!” Pewds said, reading the post, before he added his own take on things.

“I guess now we know when I will return to Minecraft boys. It’s happening,” Pewds added before jokingly saying “smash like” and moving on to the next post. For anyone confused about the date that was being alluded to for Sven’s birthday, it’s actually Friday, July 3.

Now, of course, this all likely means that the Swede will have a video all set to go on July 3 as he throws a celebration for his pet – and knowing what Pewds has cooked up in Minecraft before, it’s sure to be a pretty lavish party.

As for seeing him make a full-time return to Minecraft, PewDiePie said that he would play the game anytime something was updated, so once Sven’s birthday has come and gone, fans could be in for a little bit of a wait.