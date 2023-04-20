How to get Prismarine fast in Minecraft Legends

Prismarine is extremely rare in Minecraft Legends, despite being a vital resource. Here’s how to get Prismarine fast to save any hassle.

Minecraft Legends is a strategy game that’s all about exploring, battling, planning, and collecting. To help defeat the Piglins you must collect the right resources, build a valuable army, and plan your attack carefully. However, that’s not as easy as it sounds when you don’t have enough of the resource you really need, which is typically Prismarine.

Nothing is more frustrating than finding you’re out of Prismarine when you need it, so we’ve put together the best ways to get Prismarine in Minecraft Legends so you can get back to destroying those Piglins and saving the world.

How to get Prismarine in Minecraft Legends

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive Thankfully, there are tons of ways to get hold of Prismarine.

Prismarine is vital in Minecraft Legends and can come from many different sources. Here’s how to get Primsarine fast in Minecraft Legends:

Destroy Piglin bases

The best way to get Prismarine in Minecraft Legends is to capitalize on what you have plenty of. One of those things is Piglin bases.

Attacking their bases and destroying their buildings will grant you a small amount of Prismarine. So, combine that with the number of buildings you’ll be able to destroy and you’ll quickly be bringing in all the resources you need. Just make sure you bring the right army for the job.

Open Village chests

On the topic of capitalizing on what you have plenty of, we recommend heading to every village in your world and saving them from the Piglins, doing so will grant you a chest, which in turn will have a lot of Prismarine in.

Once you’ve saved the villages, you’ll be able to open their chests on a regular basis. They won’t always have Prismarine in them, but it’s always worth checking, especially when you can teleport over to them.

Open Allay Chests

The last way you can get some extra Prismarine is by exploring the world. Located around the map are little Allay Chests that contain either some extra resources or a new Allay, making them a win-win.

We recommend exploring the world occasionally rather than relying on teleporting as it’ll give you great access to more mounts, Allays, gold, and the ever-rare Prismarine. Again, it’s not a guarantee but it’s a harmless way to get a little extra loot.

So, those are all the ways you can get hold of Prismarine fast in Minecraft Legends. While taking down the Piglins or saving the Villagers, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft Legends guides and content:

