How to watch Minecraft Championship Pride 2022: Stream, start date & time, teams

The Minecraft Championship Pride event is set to take place later this month with some of the largest creators on the internet going head to head. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

In the Minecraft Championship, ten teams of four go head to head in a series of minigames to see who will be crowned the champ. This year, to celebrate Pride Month, MCC is pulling out all the stops and putting on another amazing event.

Teams compete in eight different minigames including parkour, survival, and combat. Coins are awarded to teams based on their performance each round, and at the end of the championship, the two teams with the highest number of coins duke it out to decide the ultimate champion.

While there is no prize pool or entry fee, the number of viewers is pressure enough for competitors to perform their best. And with the stacked roster of players for Minecraft Championship Pride 2022, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

🏳️‍🌈MCC Pride: 2022🏳️‍⚧️ Coming to the Decision Dome on Saturday 18th June👑 pic.twitter.com/NSDNK8D4Jq — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) May 30, 2022

How to watch MCCP 22

The Minecraft Championship Pride 22 is set to take place on Saturday, June 18, at 8 PM BST | 3 PM EST | 12 PM PST. The event will be broadcasted live on the TheNoxcrew Twitch channel where players can enjoy the event from an admin’s point of view.

If you can’t watch the event or just want to keep up with the score, head on over to mcc.live. This browser-based application updates in real-time during the event showing the coins each team has earned as well as how players are performing in each round.

Additionally, each player is allowed to stream their own POV during the event. This means, that if you’re rooting for a particular content creator, you can head over to their channel and give them your support.

Minecraft Championship Pride 22 teams

Speaking of players, here are the members of each team who will be competing in the upcoming tournament:

Red Rabbits

Orange Ocelots

Yellow Yaks

Lime Llamas

Green Geckos

Five more teams will be announced tomorrow, June 8, filling out the rest of the bracket. But we already have some of the internet’s largest creators from inside and outside of the Minecraft community going head to head.

Fans of the Dream SMP had to repeatedly check if the Red Rabbit team announcement was real because of how “unreal” the team’s composition is. As well, fans of the competition are excited to see Valkyrae, Ludwig, Sykkuno, and Lazarbeam compete against full-time Minecraft content creators.

We will continue to update this article as more information and teams are announced. For now, check out our Minecraft hub for more news.