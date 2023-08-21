How to get Marvel Snap Twitch Drop rewards

If you’re looking to enhance your Marvel Snap experience with unique in-game rewards, you’re in luck, as players can now claim free rewards through Twitch Drops. Here’s how to get instant access to special variants, avatars, boosters, credits, and titles in Marvel Snap.

Just like many of the biggest games, such as Diablo 4 and Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel Snap is launching Twitch Drop rewards for fans to claim and enjoy. Second Dinner is offering these rewards to celebrate a special Marvel Snap announcement at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Snap’s Twitch Drop rewards, including the rewards themselves, the dates they’re available, and how to claim them.

Marvel Snap’s first set of Twitch Drop rewards will be available from Tuesday, August 22 at 11 AM PT and will conclude with the end of the Opening Night Live broadcast.

How to claim Marvel Snap Twitch Drops

To get the Marvel Snap Twitch Drop rewards, you must watch specific channels with drops enabled such as the Gamescom Opening Night Live main stream or any Special Events stream that is co-streaming the live event.

Here’s everything you need to do:

Head to Twitch and look for The Game Awards stream or any Special Events stream co-streaming Opening Night Live.

Watch for 30 minutes to unlock the rewards.

Head to Twitch’s Drops page to claim the free rewards.

All Marvel Snap Twitch Drop rewards

Marvel Snap’s Twitch Drop rewards provide instant unlocks for variants, avatars, and boosters for players. Here’s everything included:

Spider-Man Card illustrated by Max Grecke

Spider-Man Avatar illustrated by Max Grecke

65 Spider-Man boosters to level up your card

If you already have the Max Grecke Spider-Man variant, then you’ll instead be rewarded with 1200 gold.

Once you’ve claimed the Marvel Snap Twitch Drop rewards, you’ll be able to find them in your in-game inventory via your inbox.

We’ll be sure to update you if these Twitch Drop rewards return, as well as if any other rewards arrive.

For more on Marvel Snap, you can check out the latest news and guides here.