MTG Doctor Who Universes Beyond: All episode Sagas revealed 

Each Doctor has a Saga in MTG Doctor Who: Universes Beyond, and they’re retelling some of the most important episodes from the whole show.

One of the Biggest selling points of MTG Universes Beyond: Doctor Who is its episode Sagas. While usually representing myths and legends within MTG, Sagas are used in the Doctor Who Commander decks to represent some of the most iconic episodes from across the show’s run.

Each Doctor has an episode Saga, chosen from among the most unforgettable stories from that Doctor’s era. That’s not all, though, as the villains are getting in on the fun too, with Sagas for The Master, Davros, and more. We’ll run you through each of the episode Sagas revealed for Doctor Who and let you relive your favorite Doctor’s adventures.

MTG Universes Beyond Doctor Who: Classic Doctor Sagas

First Doctor – An Unearthly Child

An Unearthly Child allows you to fetch a Doctor, a Companion, and the TARDIS, instantly getting your plays off the ground. For the Doctor and serial that started it all, it’s fitting that the First Doctor’s Saga provides you with everything you need to get an adventure up and running.

Second Doctor – The War Games

The Second Doctor’s regeneration is unlike any other, being forced upon them by the Time Lords. The War Games Saga represents the difficult choices that the Doctor had to make to lead them to that point, from grappling with soldiers out of time to being exiled by their own people.

Third Doctor – Unrevealed

Fourth Doctor – City of Death

One of the Fourth Doctor’s most iconic stories, this Douglas Adams-penned tale revolves around forgeries of the Mona Lisa. Finding a single treasure and making a huge number of copies is highly appropriate, not to mention beneficial for investing in and ramping up to your biggest plays.

Fifth Doctor – The Caves of Androzani

The Fifth Doctor’s regeneration story is frequently ranked as the best Doctor Who episode of all time, and this Saga has a lot to live up to as a result. Thankfully it accurately gets across the stakes and deadly nature of its finale, stunning and eventually forcing the Doctor to regenerate.

Sixth Doctor – Trial of a Time Lord

Appropriately judgemental for the Sixth Doctor’s most famous story, Trial of a Time Lord allows you to temporarily remove some of your opponent’s biggest threats. But with some cunning political maneuvering, you can ensure that those threats never return to the table.

Seventh Doctor – The Curse of Fenric

The Seventh Doctor was always a chess master and never was that more apparent than in his confrontation with the entity Fenric. Fittingly, you’ll have to think carefully about how to get the best use out of this Saga’s abilities, but you’ll gain a huge advantage by picking the right targets.

Eighth Doctor – The Night of the Doctor

In representing a shorter-than-usual adventure, The Night of the Doctor is the shortest Saga ever printed for MTG. But make no mistake, the Eighth goes out with a bang, and this Saga should be just as impactful when it resolves.

MTG Universes Beyond Doctor Who: Revival Doctor Sagas

The War Doctor – The Day of the Doctor

Doctor Who’s 50 anniversary brought a new, previously hidden regeneration to the screen, as John Hurt embodied the Doctor that ended the Time War. This cataclysmic event and meeting of multiple Doctors are all present in The Day of the Doctor Saga, and you are eventually presented with a choice in the same way The War Doctor was.

Ninth Doctor – The Parting of the Ways

The Ninth Doctor burnt brightly but briefly, and his farewell to Rose Tyler is captured here. Rose’s trip home and back in the TARDIS and the ultimate destruction of the Daleks by the Bad Wolf are all represented, leading to a Saga with powerful and destructive effects.

Tenth Doctor – The Girl in the Fireplace

The Tenth Doctor is at his most swashbuckling and romantic in this tale of star-crossed, time-lost love. In trying to steal just a little more time with Reinette, the Tenth Doctor takes up horsemanship and crashes through time itself, as this Saga creatively depicts.

Eleventh Doctor – The Eleventh Hour

The Eleventh Doctor’s tenure starts off with a very literal bang, as a crashing TARDIS sends the Doctor on a collision course with a young Amelia Pond. Their first meeting and the start of this fan-favorite era is all captured on The Eleventh Hour Saga, with regeneration, fish fingers and custard, and the alien Prisoner Zero all playing their part.

Twelfth Doctor – Heaven Sent

A strong contender for the Revival Era’s finest hour, Heaven Sent is a twisting, looping puzzle box of an episode. The repetition inherent in Heaven Sent is well-depicted here, as both you and the Twelfth Doctor investigate over and over until you find what you’re looking for.

Thirteenth Doctor – The Flux

An ambitious mid-pandemic production, Doctor Who: Flux is unlike much of the rest of the revival show. This six-part story features galaxy-wide destruction, huge power plays, and almost unimaginable threats, and the six-step saga captures that scale perfectly.

Fugitive Doctor – Fugitive of the Judoon

A standout episode in the Thirteenth Doctor’s era, Fugitive of the Judoon sees the return of the Chamelon Arch and a heretofore unrevealed Doctor. The Fugitive Doctor is shrouded in mystery, and the pursuit and investigation of her by the Judoon police force takes place across each of the Saga’s three steps.

Villain Episode Sagas

Missy – Death in Heaven

Death in Heaven is one of the Master’s most fiendish plots, as they hijack death itself and turn interred corpses into a cyberman horde. Initially intended as an army for the Doctor to control, the Death in Heaven Saga puts that dark power in your hands instead.

Davros – Genesis of the Daleks

Perhaps Classic Who’s most defining moment, the Genesis of the Daleks sees the Doctor presented with an impossible choice. And though it may be a high-cost card, Genesis of the Daleks will have a similar unforgettable effect when it hits the battlefield, changing the game forever just as it changed the Doctor.

The Weeping Angels – Blink

Blink both saw the first appearance of the Weeping Angels and cemented them as the Revival Era’s most iconic villain. The angel’s time-warping power is on full display here, zapping other permanents out of time and leaving only clues to follow. And on the final step an Angel manifests its true power, so keep calm and make sure not to blink.

