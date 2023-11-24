MTG’s expensive Commander Masters up to 18% off for Black Friday

Now’s your chance to pick up one of the most valuable sets in MTG for less than the initially steep asking price.

Commander Masters is a reprint-based MTG set packed full of power, With cards from the infamous, overpowered Ur-Dragon to Urza, Lord High Artificer seeing a reprint for the first time in years.

These cards had previously been the backbone of some of the strongest Commander decks of all time, but players had been priced out of pulling them for some time.

Commander Masters entered the MTG space at a higher price point than players were hoping for, but now Black Friday is reducing some of the set’s cost.

At 11% off a full Commander Masters Booster Box, and 18% off individual boosters (with orders capped at a max of 8 boosters), Commander Masters is more affordable than ever before.

For anyone looking to get their hands on some much-needed and competitively-viable reprints, this is the best avenue to go down.

This booster box contains 24 Commander Masters packs, allowing access to a wide selection of the set’s best cards. With this many packs on offer, you’ll be stacking up a huge amount of rare and mythic pulls.

For players purely into the technical side of MTG, Commander Masters is a sure bet. Few premier sets will offer the kind of power on display here, making these cards perfect for a tune-up or the beginning of constructing a high-tier deck from scratch.

For art connoisseurs, Commander Masters reprints also represent a bold new direction for MTG’s creatures. Some of MTG’s most famous creatures are rendered in a stand-out portrait style, breathing new life into old designs

Commander Masters is something of a notorious set among MTG players. While the set was initially hotly anticipated – with reprints of expensive cards being a priority for most players – the eventual price point was something of a sore spot among the community.

Hopefully, these Black Friday sales will make Commander Masters more affordable for players and allow them access to some of those highly sought-after reprints.

