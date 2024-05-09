MTG’s one-time best creature gets new support in Modern Horizons 3

Lhurgoyfs are a beloved but underutilized MTG Creature type, and the Modern Horizons 3 set is bringing them back into the spotlight.

Magic: The Gathering has drawn on Creatures from all kinds of fantasy and mythology to build out its roster, from elves to dragons to hydras. However, there are Creature types who are unique to MTG, too, and one of them – Lhurgoyfs – is receiving new support in the upcoming Modern Horizons 3 set.

Lhurgoyfs are best known for introducing one of MTG’s most infamous Creatures, the Tarmogoyf. Tarmogoyf was once the high water mark for MTG power versus mana cost, with just 1G (one generic mana and one green) bringing out a hugely powerful beater, once graveyards have been sufficiently stacked with cards.

While Tarmogoyf’s fortunes may have fallen in recent years, this Creature is still beloved by the MTG community, with a recent reprint in Universes Beyond: Fallout as a Deathclaw making fans of both franchises happy.

Early reveals from Modern Horizons 3 – both official spoilers and unofficial leaks – have shown that several new Lhurgoyfs will be entering the game, alongside support for the Creature type.

All Lhurgoyfs revealed in this set come with the power and toughness boost first displayed on Tarmogoyf. Their power is equal to the number of card types in all graveyards, and the toughness is that total plus 1.

Modern Horizons 3 new Lhurgoyfs

Nethergoyf

Nethergoyf was officially revealed by Wizards of the Coast in response to the Modern Horizons 3 leaks, and this early look at the archetype support doesn’t disappoint.

This Creature comes with the Escape ability, allowing it to be repeatedly recast from the grave, as long as you can exile four or more cards with different card types from the grave in addition to paying Nethergoyf’s costs.

Pyrogoyf

Pyrogoyf was revealed as part of an unconfirmed leak, but this Creature’s burn capabilities will make it an excellent addition to the archetype if the leaks hold up. This Creature deals damage equal to its power to any target when it or another Lhurgoyf enters the field.

Barrowgoyf

Another Lhurgoyf card from an unconfirmed leak, the black mana Barrowgoyf comes with Deathtouch, Lifelink, and allows its controller to mill cards equal to the combat damage it deals and then add a Creature from among the milled cards to the hand.

Tarmogoyf Nest

The final piece of support for the Lhurgoyf archetype to leak is a new Kindred Enchantment. Tarmogoyf Nest enchants an existing land and enables it to be tapped for 1G. In doing so, its controller creates a Tarmogoyf token, which packs the regular Tarmogoyf damage boost ability.

It seems that Modern Horizons sets will be the home of Lhurgoyfs for the foreseeable future. While recent MTG premier sets haven’t brought any additional support for the type, both Modern Horizons 2 and Modern Horizons 3 have done their part to keep this classic archetype alive.