MTG Thunder Junction Commander deck bundle hits historic low price before release

Each MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander deck can be found right now as part of a pre-release deal on Amazon.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction has been hotly anticipated by MTG fans for some time. A cowboy-themed plane has been requested for years, and the current Omenpath arc has finally made it possible. As with several recent MTG sets, Outlaws of Thunder Junction comes packed with four powerful and valuable Commander decks, perfect for both new players and collectors.

Now, ahead of the set’s release on April 19, each of the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks are available as part of a bundle deal, which is discounted right now on Amazon. This MTG Thunder Junction deck deal is currently a remarkable 29% off, the lowest the set has been offered for on the site so far.

WOTC The demon Rakdos rampages on the frontier plane of Thunder Junction

Quick Draw is a classic Izzet (red and blue mana) Storm deck. With Quick Draw, you get a payoff for casting as many spells as possible on a single turn, making big plays all at once. Players who love to sling spells will absolutely want to get their hands on this deck.

With Desert Bloom, players will quickly be able to gain a huge mana advantage through discarding and recovering land. Land-based decks have the ability to quickly outpace opponents by building up resources, and a return of the much-missed desert lands will likely see this deck become a favorite.

Grand Larceny packs a whole bunch of tools to allow you to steal and control your opponents’ cards. While this deck will come with powerful options of its own, it will really shine in taking other players’ deadliest threats away and claiming them as your own.

Finally, Most Wanted is a new Treasure-focused deck. Treasure always has a powerful showing in MTG, and using treasure to build up your board with fast, powerful fighters will cement this deck as one of the most aggressive, effective Commander options in Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

