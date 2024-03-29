MTG Thunder Junction’s fiery horse brings blazing saddles

Saddle up in MTG with Calamity, Galloping Inferno to create creature copies and stampede over your opponents.

Calamity, Galloping Inferno is a great new Legendary red Horse Creature for MTG that makes the most of Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s cowboy theming and combos exceptionally well with some popular Commanders.

The ability to mount and ride creatures in Magic: The Gathering has been a highly-requested mechanic for years. Now that it’s finally here in the form of the Saddle mechanic, Wizards is wasting no time in slapping Saddles on all kinds of Creatures. Some, like Bridled Bighorn, make perfect sense to ride, while others like Calamity and The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride are dangerous propositions for all but the hardiest cowpokes.

Thankfully, unlike Gitrog, Saddling Calamity, Galloping Inferno poses no danger to the Creature riding it. Instead, this card serves as part of a reliable red strategy: making creatures tokens that have a huge impact in one turn before leaving the field. Whenever Calamity attacks, you can create a copy of a nonlegendary Creature that saddled it on the same turn, which gains haste and is sacrificed at the start of the next end step.

WotC

While this is a great value ability on its own, Calamity, Galloping Inferno makes the most of its 4RR (four generic mana and two red) cost. Whenever this ability triggers, it’s repeated once, doubling up on the Calamity’s clone creation.

As pointed out by user Artex301 on Reddit, this second part of Calamity’s ability isn’t just powerful, it’s versatile too:

“Amazing how much oomph the words “Repeat this process once” add.

You don’t even have to copy the same Creature if for some reason you felt like overpaying the Saddle cost.”

While Calamity is sure to be a powerful pick in formats like Limited, several additional synergies in Commander really push this card’s power over the top. If played in decks that are running Obeka, Brute Chronologist or The Master, Multiplied, you can skip Calamity end-step sacrifice clause and keep the copies it creates forever! With either of these combos, you’ll soon be able to overrun your foes’ forces and claim the win.

