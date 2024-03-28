MTG’s new Trojan Horse sneaks into Thunder Junction set

Horses and other Mounts are a big deal on MTG’s Wild West plane of Thunder Junction, and one famous wooden horse is making a surprise appearance.

Smuggler’s Surprise is a green mana Instant that makes excellent use of Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s new Spree mechanic. Thanks to Spree, players casting Smuggler’s Surprise can choose from one, two, or all of the card’s available effects, provided they have the mana to spare.

The big draw of this card is the ability that most closely plays out the Trojan Horse theme: being able to sneak cards from your hand directly onto the battlefield. The ability costs 4G (four generic mana and one green) in addition to the initial G cost of Smuggler’s Suprise.

Considering green mana’s predilection for powerful, costly Creatures, Smuggler’s Surprise can easily serve as a great mana discount on some of your most expensive threats.

Cost replacement isn’t all Smuggler’s Surprise has going for it, however. The card being an Instant works in its favor as a multi-purpose option, allowing you to mill cards and add them back to your hand, or protect your most powerful Creatures from targeting or destruction at the right moment.

MTG players have been quick to pick up on Smuggler’s Surprise being a great example of what the Omenpaths and a more connected multiverse can bring to the game. Theros is MTG’s Ancient Greece-themed plane, and fans like Migobrain on Reddit have pointed to Smuggler’s Surprise as Theros characters’ influence on the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set:

“I love the idea that a random Therosian is just pulling the Trojan Horse in each plane that he travels like a big con scheme”

Reddit commenter borissnm was quick to back up this interpretation, pointing out that Theros already has its own Trojan Horse variant in MTG:

“Akroan Horse, surely.”

Spree is shaping up to be one of Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s best additions to Magic: The Gathering and Smuggler’s Surprise makes another great case for the mechanic.

MTG players value having options to gain advantage and protect their cards, and both being printed on Smuggler’s Surprise makes this a valuable new rare to pick up when the set drops on April 19.